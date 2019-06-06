Log in
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD

(0884)
COMPLETION OF PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF 7.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN: XS1160444391; Common Code: 116044439; Stock Code: 5523)

06/06/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

COMPLETION OF PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF

7.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

(ISIN: XS1160444391; Common Code: 116044439; Stock Code: 5523)

Reference is made to the announcement of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (旭輝控股(集 團)有限公司) (the "Company") dated 3 May 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the redemption of the Notes. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company has redeemed an aggregate principal amount of US$150,000,000 of all of the outstanding Notes on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption") at the redemption price equal to 101.9375% of the principal amount thereof, being US$152,906,250, plus accrued and unpaid interest of US$5,812,500 to (but not including) the Redemption Date. The total redemption price paid by the Company on the Redemption Date is US$158,718,750.

The Company considers that there will be no material impact on its financial position as a result of the Redemption. As at the date of this announcement, the Notes for Redemption have been fully redeemed and cancelled. US$250,000,000 of the Notes remain outstanding.

By order of the Board

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. WANG Wei as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:27:04 UTC
