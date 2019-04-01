Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt    CIGP   HU0000097738

CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

(CIGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Attachments to GM proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:52am EDT

April 1, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') in accordance with paragraph 258 § (2) of the Hungarian Civil Code hereby publishes its annual reports in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

The reports can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://www.cigpannonia.hu/en/investor-relations/reports

The Company further on publishes the following attachments of the proposals of the General Meeting of 2019:

· Report of the Audit Committee in connection with the Company's annual report in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS) for 2018 business year · Report of the Supervisory Board in connection with the Company's annual report in Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS) for business year 2018· Report of the registered auditor in connection with the Company's annual report in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS) for 2018 business year· Report of the Board of Directors in connection with the Company's annual report in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS)

The GM proposal and the attachments thereto can be downloaded from the link below:

https://www.cigpannonia.hu/en/investor-relations/events

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 15:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO
11:52aCIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Attachments to GM proposal
PU
03/26CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Summary of the proposals relating to issues placed ..
PU
03/26CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Information about the members of the Board of Direc..
PU
03/14CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Notice of the invitation to the general meeting
PU
01/02CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Life Insurance Plc. publishes its corporate events ..
PU
2018CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the registration of t..
PU
2018CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
2018CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Increase of the share capital and amendment of the ..
PU
2018CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : The amendment of the dividend policy of CIG Pannoni..
PU
2018CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the establishment of ..
PU
More news
Chart CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 496  HUF
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriella Kádár Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
József Bayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Kiraly Chairman
Miklós Barta Director, COO, CFO & Head-Accounting
Katalin Halász Senior Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT0.00%149
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY37.43%208 183
AIA GROUP LTD20.23%120 237
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY38.89%107 955
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD3.60%52 593
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.19.73%42 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About