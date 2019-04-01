CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Attachments to GM proposal

April 1, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') in accordance with paragraph 258 § (2) of the Hungarian Civil Code hereby publishes its annual reports in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

The reports can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://www.cigpannonia.hu/en/investor-relations/reports

The Company further on publishes the following attachments of the proposals of the General Meeting of 2019:

· Report of the Audit Committee in connection with the Company's annual report in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS) for 2018 business year · Report of the Supervisory Board in connection with the Company's annual report in Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS) for business year 2018 · Report of the registered auditor in connection with the Company's annual report in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS) for 2018 business year · Report of the Board of Directors in connection with the Company's annual report in accordance with the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (EU IFRS)

The GM proposal and the attachments thereto can be downloaded from the link below:

https://www.cigpannonia.hu/en/investor-relations/events

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.