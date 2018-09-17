CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the Prospectus of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

September 17, 2018

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary has authorized with its resolution No. H-KE-III435/2018, dated 14 September 2018 the publication of the Prospectus ('Prospectus') and as well as the announcement available attached to the current notification.

The Prospectus was prepared in accordance with the provisions of of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market ('Tpt'), Commission Regulation (EC) No 809/2004 of 29 April 2004 implementing Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards information contained in prospectuses as well as the format, incorporation by reference and publication of such prospectuses and dissemination of advertisements ('Prospectus regulation') in order to introduce the 23.466.020 pieces of registered dematerialized series 'A' ordinary shares representing voting rights of nominal value of HUF 40 per share and HUF 350 issue price per share that were decided to be issued by the General Meeting of 30 January 2018 within the scope of the increase of the share capital of the Issuer.

The announcement and the Prospectus can be downloaded from the Company website.

