Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt    CIGP   HU0000097738

CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT (CIGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the Prospectus of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

September 17, 2018

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary has authorized with its resolution No. H-KE-III435/2018, dated 14 September 2018 the publication of the Prospectus ('Prospectus') and as well as the announcement available attached to the current notification.

The Prospectus was prepared in accordance with the provisions of of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market ('Tpt'), Commission Regulation (EC) No 809/2004 of 29 April 2004 implementing Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards information contained in prospectuses as well as the format, incorporation by reference and publication of such prospectuses and dissemination of advertisements ('Prospectus regulation') in order to introduce the 23.466.020 pieces of registered dematerialized series 'A' ordinary shares representing voting rights of nominal value of HUF 40 per share and HUF 350 issue price per share that were decided to be issued by the General Meeting of 30 January 2018 within the scope of the increase of the share capital of the Issuer.

The announcement and the Prospectus can be downloaded from the Company website.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO
01:38pCIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the Prospectus of CIG..
PU
09/12CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
09/10CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
08/22CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Quarterly report, Q2 2018
PU
07/11CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
07/09CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
07/06CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : The amendment to the Articles of Association of CIG..
PU
07/05CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
07/03CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of sh..
PU
06/27CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of pe..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 484  HUF
Spread / Average Target 19%
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriella Kádár Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
József Bayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Kiraly Chairman
Miklós Barta Director, COO, CFO & Head-Accounting
Katalin Halász Senior Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT103
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-9.55%170 895
AIA GROUP LTD-3.14%98 476
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-30.77%79 922
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD2.62%53 340
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-22.43%39 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.