CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the authorization of CIG Pannonia Financial Intermediary cPlc. to operate as multiple-financial agent

May 24, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary has authorized CIG Pannonia Financial Intermediary cPlc. (subsidiary of the Company) with its resolution No. H-EN-I-319/2019 dated 23 May 2019 to operate as a multiple-financial agent in order to conduct financial intermediary activity. The scope of the authorization covers mortgage intermediary activity, too.

