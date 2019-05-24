Log in
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

(CIGP)
CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the authorization of CIG Pannonia Financial Intermediary cPlc. to operate as multiple-financial agent

05/24/2019 | 05:08am EDT

May 24, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that the National Bank of Hungary has authorized CIG Pannonia Financial Intermediary cPlc. (subsidiary of the Company) with its resolution No. H-EN-I-319/2019 dated 23 May 2019 to operate as a multiple-financial agent in order to conduct financial intermediary activity. The scope of the authorization covers mortgage intermediary activity, too.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 09:07:04 UTC
