CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the purchase of shares concluded within the scope of an employee share option program

04/02/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

April 2, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that Miklós Barta, member of the Board of Directors of the Company has purchased today 100.000 (that is one thousand) pieces, and Zoltán Busa, member of the Board of Directors of CIG Pannonia First Hungarian General Insurance cPlc. (100% subsidiary of the Company, hereinafter: 'EMABIT') has purchased today 50.000 (that is fifty-thousand) pieces of CIGPANNONIA shares at the price of HUF 210 per share from the Company by OTC deal within the scope of an employee share option program.

Further on seven employees of the Company or EMABIT who are not considered as persons discharging managerial responsibilities have purchased today altogether 190.000 pieces of CIGPANNONIA shares from the Company, also within the scope of an employee share option program. The purchases were concluded by OTC deal, at the price of 230,52 per share.

Due to the purchase of the 340.000 pieces of shares carried out within the frames of the stock option program, the number of own shares of the Company has reduced to 374.006 pieces.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Attachments: notification I., notification II.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:11:12 UTC
