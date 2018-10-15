CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of shares concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

October 15, 2018

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that dr. Gabriella Kádár, Chief Executive Officer and as well as the member of the Board of Directors of the Company has purchased today outside trading venue (in OTC transaction) 200.000 pieces of CIGPANNONIA ordinary shares on the price of 210 HUF each. The current number of shares owned by dr. Gabriella Kádár are 246.844 pieces. Miklós Barta, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, member of the Board of Directors of the Company has also purchased today 30.000 pieces of CIGPANNONIA ordinary shares in OTC transaction on the price of 210 HUF each. The number of shares owned by Miklós Barta have increased to 42 300 pieces.

The source of the purchase were those of the shares being in the ownership of Company, which have decreased to 874.006 pieces due to the transaction. The Company states, that the purchases of shares subject to this announcement are within the scope of exercising a stock option approved by the General Meeting.

Attachment: Notifications

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.