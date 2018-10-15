Log in
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT (CIGP)

CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT (CIGP)
News 
News

CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Extraordinary announcement on the transaction of shares concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

10/15/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

October 15, 2018

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereinafter: the 'Company') hereby notifies its shareholders and other capital market participants that dr. Gabriella Kádár, Chief Executive Officer and as well as the member of the Board of Directors of the Company has purchased today outside trading venue (in OTC transaction) 200.000 pieces of CIGPANNONIA ordinary shares on the price of 210 HUF each. The current number of shares owned by dr. Gabriella Kádár are 246.844 pieces. Miklós Barta, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, member of the Board of Directors of the Company has also purchased today 30.000 pieces of CIGPANNONIA ordinary shares in OTC transaction on the price of 210 HUF each. The number of shares owned by Miklós Barta have increased to 42 300 pieces.

The source of the purchase were those of the shares being in the ownership of Company, which have decreased to 874.006 pieces due to the transaction. The Company states, that the purchases of shares subject to this announcement are within the scope of exercising a stock option approved by the General Meeting.

Attachment: Notifications

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 15:12:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 484  HUF
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriella Kádár Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
József Bayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Kiraly Chairman
Miklós Barta Director, COO, CFO & Head-Accounting
Katalin Halász Senior Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT144
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-8.73%169 767
AIA GROUP LTD-5.90%97 041
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-29.75%80 574
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD3.00%53 723
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-18.13%40 814
