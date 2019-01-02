CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Life Insurance Plc. publishes its corporate events calendar for business year 2019

Log in
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT
01/02/2019 | 04:44pm CET

January 2, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life insurance Plc. (registered seat: H-1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1.; company registration number: Cg. 01-10-045857; hereinafter: 'Company') meeting the rules set out in Clause 18.3 of 'Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.' hereby publishes its corporate events calendar for business year 2019.

You can find the corporate events calendar here.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:43:02 UTC
