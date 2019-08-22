Log in
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

(CIGP)
CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Quarterly report, Q2 2019

08/22/2019 | 01:03am EDT

August 22, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. publishes today its quarterly report regarding Q2 2019.

You can download from here the quarterly report of Q2 2019 on the basis of the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ( EU IFRS).

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:02:09 UTC
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 26 009 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 31 019 M
Chart CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT
Duration : Period :
CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 496,00  HUF
Last Close Price 331,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriella Kádár Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
József Bayer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maria Kiraly Chairman
Miklós Barta Director, COO, CFO & Head-Accounting
Katalin Halász Senior Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT0.00%108
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY56.76%206 371
AIA GROUP LTD19.23%118 767
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY41.29%102 311
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.33.38%45 476
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.58%37 818
