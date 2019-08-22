CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : Quarterly report, Q2 2019

August 22, 2019

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. publishes today its quarterly report regarding Q2 2019.

You can download from here the quarterly report of Q2 2019 on the basis of the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ( EU IFRS).

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.