CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

CIG PANNONIA ELETBIZTOSITO NYRT

(CIGPANNONIA)
  Report  
News 
News

CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : The person in charge of Investor Relations at CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc has changed

09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

September 11, 2019

CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: 1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1., company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereafter: 'Company') notifies the Esteemed Shareholders and other capital market participants of a change in the person in charge of investor and stock market relations.

From now on, instead of Vivien Alexandra Márton, the Investor Relations contact tasks will be performed by dr. Leila Al Saidi (e-mail: investor.relations@cig.eu; telephone number: 06-70-3725-138).

CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc.

Disclaimer: All information contained within this article is for information purposes only, and shall not be considered an official translation of the official communication referred to herein. This document does not include the integral wording of the official communication referred to herein, the original Hungarian language version of it remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter. For further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Disclaimer

CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 12:01:01 UTC
