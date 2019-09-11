CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito : The person in charge of Investor Relations at CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc has changed

September 11, 2019

CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc. (registered seat: 1033 Budapest, Flórián tér 1., company registry number: Cg.01-10-045857; hereafter: 'Company') notifies the Esteemed Shareholders and other capital market participants of a change in the person in charge of investor and stock market relations.

From now on, instead of Vivien Alexandra Márton, the Investor Relations contact tasks will be performed by dr. Leila Al Saidi (e-mail: investor.relations@cig.eu; telephone number: 06-70-3725-138).

CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc.

