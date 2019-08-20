CareAllies : Rated #1 Consultative Partner for Physician Organizations Transitioning to Value-Based Care Models

Value-based care models are driving improved affordability, care quality across U.S. health care system

CareAllies, a Cigna (NYSE: CI) company, was named the top-rated Value-Based Care (VBC) Consultant for Physician Practices for a second consecutive year by Black Book Market Research, an independent health care market research company. The rating measures client satisfaction across five VBC functions: clinical transformation, financial transformation, care coordination, accountable care contracting and risk share models.

“CareAllies works side-by-side with providers to accelerate the transition to value-based models of care and deliver more personalized, quality care for the people they serve,” said Beckie Croes, senior vice president of provider engagement and management services, CareAllies. “We earned this top-rating from providers for the second consecutive year because we are delivering differentiated value for our customers. Our consultative approach identifies the right combination of innovative solutions, actionable data and analytics, and expertise needed to drive change and ensure success in a value-based market.”

Ratings are based on a national survey of nearly 2,600 providers about advisory outcomes, client experience and satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric key performance indicators. CareAllies received the top rating in 12 of 20 performance areas this year, including:

Strategic Services Options and Delivery Alternatives

Innovations in Consultative Approaches

Trust, Reliability, Transparency, and Confidentiality

Return-on-Investment, Engagement Deliverables, and Quality

This competitive analysis is part of Black Book’s annual report detailing the state of the health care technology advisory and consultants industry. Notable trends for provider organizations this year include lack of internal resources and related strategy to be successful in VBC.

“Medical practices are seeking consultants to push them through the value-based care transitions and manage long-term VBC health plan contracts in multi-payer environments,” said Doug Brown, president, Black Book. “Consultative approaches that emphasize physician engagement, culture change, actionable data and advanced population health analytics are producing very motivated physician organizations as they move from volume to value. Many physician practices are not succeeding linearly through the transition towards alternative payment models and do not have the expertise internally, thus the meteoric rise in the demand for experienced consultative engagements.”

CareAllies helps provider groups around the country improve quality of care and affordability, enhance the patient and provider experience, and thrive in value-based care models. CareAllies’ multi-payer solutions include provider engagement services, Accountable Care Organization (ACO) support, practice transformation services and home-based care delivery services.

About CareAllies

Ranked the number one value-based care solution for physician organizations in 2019 by Black Book Market Research, CareAllies works closely with providers to accelerate their transition to value-based care models and manage the long-term health of their patients across multiple payers. CareAllies, a Cigna company, has more than 15 years of experience in delivering innovative value-based solutions - driven by provider collaboration - that help connect care between patients and providers to improve health, affordability and patient and provider experience. The CareAllies provider engagement, accountable care organization, practice transformation and home-based care delivery solutions focus on creating a customized plan to optimize patient care and the connections between providers, patients and payers. The CareAllies team works side-by-side with providers around the country to improve health and affordability while enhancing the provider and patient experience, making health care better for everyone. To learn more about CareAllies, including links to follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn, visit www.careallies.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the consultants and advisory firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes. In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers. For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

