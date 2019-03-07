Cigna : PBMI Recognizes Cigna with Excellence Award for Cost Containment

The Pharmacy
Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) has recognized Cigna Pharmacy
Management1 with an Excellence Award for Cost Containment for
its multi-year effort demonstrating the value of integrated benefits for
its customers and clients. Results from Cigna's 2018 Value of
Integration study show that individuals who have their medical, pharmacy
and behavioral health benefits connected and administered by Cigna have
higher levels of engagement in their health and well-being than those
whose benefits are not fully integrated, resulting in reduced total
medical costs.
“PBMI is dedicated to awarding organizations for their contributions in
promoting strategies that address the cost challenges of prescription
drug management for plan sponsors,” said Jane Lutz, executive director,
PBMI. “We commend Cigna for efforts to tackle a long-standing and
complicated healthcare challenge, proving the value of integrated
benefits.”
Results from the 2018 study showed increased customer engagement and
savings for Cigna clients with connected medical, pharmacy and
comprehensive behavioral health benefits over those with only medical
and standard behavioral benefits administered by Cigna. Clients saved an
average of $193 in medical costs for each covered person and $645
annually for each covered person identified with a health improvement
opportunity. For engaged customers with a specialty condition such as
multiple sclerosis or rheumatoid arthritis, clients saw average medical
cost savings jump to $9,792 per year.
When benefits were integrated, 22 percent more people engaged in health
coaching and case management programs. High-cost medical claims for
customers were reduced by 9 percent.
“Addressing the whole person in a truly connected manner across medical,
pharmacy and behavioral continues to drive greater and deeper health
engagement, leading to better results for our customers and clients,”
said Chris Bradbury, senior vice president, Cigna.
About the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute
The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation’s leading
provider of research and education that informs, advises, and influences
the industry on topics related to drug cost management. PBMI offers
research, continuing education, and web resources to help all critical
stakeholders work better together to optimize the overall value of drug
benefit programs. Learn more at www.pbmi.com.
About the Study
Cigna conducts the Value of Integration Study annually to assess and
evaluate opportunities to optimize health plan benefit designs. Cigna's
2018 Value of Integration Study examined approximately 4.9 million
customer claims nationally from January 2016 to December 2017 from
medical claims for group benefit plans. Approximately half of the
population had comprehensive medical, behavioral and pharmacy benefits
administered by Cigna while the other half had only medical benefits
with standard behavioral benefits administered by Cigna. Customers were
matched between the two groups on key attributes, including
demographics, health condition, access to health improvement services,
plan design and geographies. Individual customer/client results may vary.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those
we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and
access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected,
personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products
and services are provided exclusively by or through operating
subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life
Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life
Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New
York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and
services include an integrated suite of health services, such as
medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental
benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and
disability insurance.
Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions,
and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the
world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow
us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
1Cigna Pharmacy Management® is a division of Cigna
Health and Life Insurance Company that performs PBM services for
Cigna-affiliated health plans and other clients.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005468/en/