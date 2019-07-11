Cigna Up 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2009 -- Data Talk

Cigna Corp. (CI) is currently at $179.77, up $19.26 or 12%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 27, 2019, when it closed at $180.72

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 10, 2009, when it rose 12.56%

-- Earlier Thursday, the Trump administration said it is dropping a plan that would have curbed annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 12.55% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 19, 2009, when it rose 15.57%

-- Up 14.1% month-to-date

-- Up 3.94% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2018), when it closed at $172.96

-- Up 23.56% from its 52-week closing low of $145.49 on April 17, 2019

-- Traded as high as $185.77; highest intraday level since Feb. 27, 2019, when it hit $187.38

-- Up 15.74% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 15, 2015, when it rose as much as 19.44%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:57:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet