Cigna Up 12%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2009 -- Data Talk

07/11/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Cigna Corp. (CI) is currently at $179.77, up $19.26 or 12%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 27, 2019, when it closed at $180.72

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 10, 2009, when it rose 12.56%

-- Earlier Thursday, the Trump administration said it is dropping a plan that would have curbed annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 12.55% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 19, 2009, when it rose 15.57%

-- Up 14.1% month-to-date

-- Up 3.94% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2018), when it closed at $172.96

-- Up 23.56% from its 52-week closing low of $145.49 on April 17, 2019

-- Traded as high as $185.77; highest intraday level since Feb. 27, 2019, when it hit $187.38

-- Up 15.74% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 15, 2015, when it rose as much as 19.44%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:57:54 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORP 12.17% 180.025 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 27040.84 Delayed Quote.15.14%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 7925.176133 Delayed Quote.23.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 8213.543162 Delayed Quote.22.05%
S&P 500 0.21% 2999.44 Delayed Quote.18.86%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA CORP-15.90%60 907
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-1.25%235 191
ANTHEM INC8.20%74 052
HUMANA-9.19%36 177
CENTENE CORPORATION-11.17%21 169
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS18.73%14 102
