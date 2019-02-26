Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cigna Corp    CI

CIGNA CORP

(CI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

S&P swivels on mixed data, Fed comments help steady nerves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:25pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. equities swerved between positive and negative territory on Tuesday as investors eyed mixed economic data and corporate news while Federal Reserve comments calmed some nerves.

By Sinéad Carew

Weaker than expected housing data contrasted with a rosy consumer confidence reading while home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc was one of the biggest drags on the S&P after it blamed bad weather for missed Wall Street forecasts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, warned that it expects rising costs for deposits, a key part of its business, and slowing global economic growth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a U.S. Senate Banking Committee that the Fed would remain "patient" in deciding on further interest rate hikes and that rising risks and recent soft data should not prevent solid growth for the economy this year.

"You've higher uncertainty today relative to yesterday," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

"The economic data was mixed. We've had a market rally going on for about two months. All those things together suggest this would be a good time to take some profits. It's not wholesale selling but profit taking around the edges."

The indexes have been bolstered in recent weeks by trade optimism and dovish signals from the Fed, with the benchmark S&P 500 index just 4.7 percent away from its record closing high in September.

Along with mixed data Samana pointed to uncertainty over reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen was set to tell lawmakers this week that Trump asked him several times about a proposed skyscraper project in Moscow long after he secured the Republican presidential nomination.

At 3:11PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.89 points, or 0.17 percent, at 26,136.84, the S&P 500 was 4.99 points, or 0.18 percent, higher at 2,801.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.11 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,568.57.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. The benchmark's biggest boost was the technology index while the biggest drag was healthcare.

The healthcare index was off 0.03 percent after a U.S. congressional hearing on the prices of medicines wrapped up in Washington. Declines in shares of health insurers Cigna Corp and UnitedHealth Group, both of which operate major pharmacy benefit managers, were big drags on the sector.

JPMorgan was the biggest weight on financials with a 0.9 percent drop.

Caterpillar Inc fell 1.8 percent and dragged on the industrials sector, after brokerage UBS downgraded the stock to a "sell" rating from a "buy" rating.

U.S. homebuilding tumbled to a more than two-year low in December as construction of both single and multi-family housing declined, the latest indication that the economy had lost momentum in the fourth quarter.

But the Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose more than expected in February

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 18 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Susan thomas)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORP -1.64% 188.56 Delayed Quote.2.03%
DISCOVERY INC -2.19% 28.545 Delayed Quote.18.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.18% 26138.09 Delayed Quote.11.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.34% 7140.4244 Delayed Quote.12.41%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7569.8556 Delayed Quote.13.85%
S&P 500 0.19% 2801.55 Delayed Quote.11.54%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.36% 263.59 Delayed Quote.7.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIGNA CORP
03:25pS&P swivels on mixed data, Fed comments help steady nerves
RE
06:09aCIGNA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13HIMSS '19 : Data-Driven Tools from Cigna and Express Scripts Boost Access to Rea..
BU
02/07CIGNA : TRANSITION TO VALUE-BASED HEALTH CARE RESULTS IN $600 MILLION IN MEDICAL..
AQ
02/07CIGNA : Transition to Value-Based Health Care Results in $600 Million in Medical..
BU
02/02CIGNA : Plays Down Drug-Rebate Overhaul
DJ
02/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Blockbuster January Jobs Re..
DJ
02/01EXCLUSIVE : Top U.S. insurer to cover Amgen, Eli Lilly migraine drugs, exclude T..
RE
02/01CIGNA : Says Proposed Drug-Rebate Curbs Will Have Minimal Impact on Earnings -- ..
DJ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 133 B
EBIT 2019 8 883 M
Net income 2019 5 373 M
Debt 2019 33 441 M
Yield 2019 0,02%
P/E ratio 2019 12,71
P/E ratio 2020 12,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 72 965 M
Chart CIGNA CORP
Duration : Period :
Cigna Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 240 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Independent Chairman
Eric P. Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven B. Miller Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA CORP2.03%72 965
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP7.22%253 894
ANTHEM INC19.71%80 805
HUMANA8.10%41 330
CENTENE CORPORATION11.05%26 451
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS16.94%13 803
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.