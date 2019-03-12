Log in
CIGNA CORP

CIGNA CORP

(CI)
My previous session
News 
News

U.S. Congress invites pharmacy benefit managers to third drug pricing hearing

0
03/12/2019 | 09:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Senators arrive for weekly party caucus luncheons

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has invited executives from five pharmacy benefit managers to testify on April 3 on the rising costs of prescription medicines, in Congress's latest effort to question industry officials directly over an issue voters consistently cite as a top concern.

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and also run large mail-order pharmacies. Drugmakers say they are under pressure to provide rebates to the handful of PBMs dominating the market to get their products included on preferred coverage lists.

PBMs have come under increased scrutiny both by President Donald Trump's administration and lawmakers who say there needs to be more transparency about how drug prices get so high. The effect of rebates to PBMs are of particular concern.

The committee's chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, and its top Democrat, Senator Ron Wyden, on Tuesday invited executives from UnitedHealth Group's Optum, Cigna Corp, Humana Inc, CVS Health Corp, CVS Caremark and Prime Therapeutics LLC to the hearing, the third in a series examining rising prescription drug costs.

"There's far too much bureaucracy and too little transparency getting in the way of affordable, quality health care," Grassley and Wyden said, calling for the executives to provide real information and discuss real solutions.

The committee last month heard from seven pharmaceutical company executives. Its first hearing on Jan. 29 focused on insulin affordability.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb in Washington; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORP 0.41% 164.3 Delayed Quote.-13.84%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.67% 54.65 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
HUMANA 0.49% 274.45 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1.12% 245.88 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 133 B
EBIT 2019 8 759 M
Net income 2019 5 301 M
Debt 2019 32 934 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
P/E ratio 2020 10,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 62 189 M
Chart CIGNA CORP
Duration : Period :
Cigna Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 241 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Independent Chairman
Eric P. Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven B. Miller Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA CORP-13.84%62 189
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.40%233 312
ANTHEM INC12.34%76 068
HUMANA-6.36%37 043
CENTENE CO.-0.35%23 737
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS1.57%11 989
