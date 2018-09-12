Cigna : Announces Cigna Ventures with $250 Million to Fund Transformative Innovation and Growth for Health Care

Today, global health service company Cigna (NYSE: CI) announced the
launch of Cigna Ventures, a corporate venture fund focused on
transformative and innovative health care companies.
Cigna has committed $250 million of capital to Cigna Ventures to invest
in promising startups and growth-stage companies that are unlocking new
growth possibilities in health care and will bring improved care
quality, affordability, choice, and greater simplicity to customers and
clients. Cigna Ventures is focused on companies across three strategic
areas: insights and analytics; digital health and retail; and care
delivery/management.
“Cigna’s commitment to improving the health, well-being and sense of
security of the people we serve is at the front and center of everything
we do,” said Tom Richards, senior vice president and global lead,
strategy and business development at Cigna. “The venture fund will
enable us to drive innovation beyond our existing core business
operations, and incubate new ideas, opportunities and relationships that
have the potential for long-term business growth and to help our
customers.”
Cigna Ventures was created to help Cigna identify, assess and sponsor
early-stage innovation ideas that warrant deeper exploration through
focused pilot and test-and-learn activities with the goal of realizing
meaningful business value.
The fund builds on Cigna's existing venture activity, including
collaboration with five venture capital partners and an equal number of
existing direct investments. These include leading the C1 round of
financing with Omada Health, investments in Prognos, Contessa Health,
MDLIVE and Cricket Health.
“Our partnership with Cigna has been about so much more than capital,”
said Sean Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Omada. “The ability to
collaborate with, learn from, and integrate deeply with a health
services company so dedicated to delivering a 21st-century
care experience to its customers and clients has enabled us to
accelerate innovation, advance our capabilities, and grow our customer
base.”
For more information, visit www.cignaventures.com.
About Cigna Ventures
Cigna Ventures is a venture capital fund focused on investments that
accelerate Cigna’s strategic mission of improving our customers’ health,
well-being and sense of security. Cigna Ventures is a wholly owned
indirect subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). To learn more about
Cigna Ventures visit www.cignaventures.com.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna
Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance
Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance
Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services
include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including
links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express
Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.
