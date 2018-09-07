Cigna Corporation : Announces Pricing of $20 Billion of Senior Notes

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) (“Cigna”) today announced that Halfmoon
Parent, Inc. (the “Issuer”), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna,
priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $1,000,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2020 with an interest
rate equal to the three-month LIBOR plus 0.35% per annum, $1,750,000,000
aggregate principal amount of 3.200% Senior Notes due 2020,
$1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Floating Rate Notes
due 2021 with an interest rate equal to the three-month LIBOR plus 0.65%
per annum, $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.400% Senior
Notes due 2021, $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior
Floating Rate Notes due 2023 with an interest rate equal to the
three-month LIBOR plus 0.89% per annum, $3,100,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2023, $2,200,000,000
aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2025,
$3,800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Notes due
2028, $2,200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.800% Senior Notes
due 2038, and $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.900% Senior
Notes due 2048 (collectively, the “Notes”).
The Offering is expected to close on September 17, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. All of the Notes, except the 4.900% Senior
Notes due 2048, are subject to a special mandatory redemption if the
pending acquisition of Express Scripts Holding Company (as more fully
set forth in the definitive documentation related to the Offering) (the
“Acquisition”) does not occur before September 4, 2019 or if the Issuer
notifies the trustee that it will not pursue the consummation of the
Acquisition. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the Notes,
together with cash on hand and the proceeds of borrowings under certain
credit facilities and/or issuances of commercial paper, to pay, in part,
the cash portion of the consideration for the Acquisition, to repay
certain indebtedness of Express Scripts Holding Company and its
subsidiaries and/or to pay fees and expenses in connection with the
foregoing. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the Notes not
applied as described in the preceding sentence, if any, for general
corporate purposes, which may include payment of certain obligations in
respect of the special mandatory redemption and payment of interest on
the Notes. There can be no assurance that either the issuance and sale
of the Notes or the Acquisition will be consummated.
The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed
to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to
certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to
Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
“Securities Act”). The Notes have not been registered under the
Securities Act or any state securities law and may not be offered or
sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption
from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable
state laws.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities
and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information included or incorporated by reference in this communication,
and information which may be contained in other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and press releases or
other public statements, contains or may contain forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other
things, statements of plans, objectives, expectations (financial or
otherwise) or intentions, including statements concerning the ability to
achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger and the related
financing, on the expected timeline or at all, the ability to consummate
the proposed merger and the related financing, on the anticipated
timeline or at all, and other statements regarding the parties’ future
beliefs, expectations, plans, intentions, financial condition or
performance. You may identify forward-looking statements by the use of
words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “will” or other
words or expressions of similar meaning, although not all
forward-looking statements contain such terms.
Forward-looking statements, including as they relate to Express Scripts
or Cigna, the management of either such company, the transaction or any
expected benefits of the transaction, involve risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may differ significantly from those projected or
suggested in any forward-looking statements. Express Scripts and Cigna
do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to
such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events. Any number of factors could cause actual results
to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the
following:
-
the inability of Express Scripts and Cigna to obtain regulatory
approvals required for the merger or the requirement to accept
conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits of the merger as
a condition to obtaining regulatory approvals;
-
the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the merger
(including anticipated synergies) cannot be realized in full, or at
all or may take longer to realize than expected;
-
a longer time than anticipated to consummate the proposed merger;
-
problems regarding the successful integration of the businesses of
Express Scripts and Cigna;
-
unexpected costs regarding the proposed merger;
-
diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations
and opportunities;
-
potential litigation associated with the proposed merger;
-
the ability to retain key personnel;
-
the availability of financing;
-
effects on the businesses as a result of uncertainty surrounding the
proposed merger;
-
the ability of the combined company to achieve financial, strategic
and operational plans and initiatives;
-
the ability of the combined company to predict and manage medical
costs and price effectively and develop and maintain good
relationships with physicians, hospitals and other health care
providers;
-
the impact of modifications to the combined company’s operations and
processes;
-
the ability of the combined company to identify potential strategic
acquisitions or transactions and realize the expected benefits of such
transactions;
-
the substantial level of government regulation over the combined
company’s business and the potential effects of new laws or
regulations or changes in existing laws or regulations;
-
the outcome of litigation relating to the businesses of Express
Scripts and Cigna, regulatory audits, investigations, actions and/or
guaranty fund assessments;
-
uncertainties surrounding participation in government-sponsored
programs such as Medicare;
-
the effectiveness and security of the combined company’s information
technology and other business systems;
-
unfavorable industry, economic or political conditions, including
foreign currency movements;
-
acts of war, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics; and
-
the industry may be subject to future risks that are described in SEC
reports filed by Express Scripts and Cigna.
You should carefully consider these and other relevant factors,
including those risk factors in this communication and other risks and
uncertainties that affect the businesses of Express Scripts and Cigna
described in their respective filings with the SEC, when reviewing any
forward-looking statement. These factors are noted for investors as
permitted under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Investors should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all
such factors or risks. As such, you should not consider the foregoing
list, or the risks identified in SEC filings, to be a complete
discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place
undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities. In connection with the proposed
merger with Express Scripts, the newly formed company which will become
the holding company following the transaction (“Holdco”) filed with the
SEC a registration statement on Form S-4. The registration statement on
Form S-4 includes a joint proxy statement of Cigna and Express Scripts
that also constitutes a prospectus of Holdco. These materials are not
final and may be further amended. The registration statement was
declared effective by the SEC on July 16, 2018, and Cigna and Express
Scripts commenced mailing the definitive joint proxy
statement/prospectus to the respective stockholders of Cigna and Express
Scripts on or about July 17, 2018. Cigna and Express Scripts also plan
to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed
transaction. This document is not a substitute for the registration
statement or the joint proxy statement/prospectus or any other document
which Cigna, Express Scripts or Holdco may file with the SEC. INVESTORS
AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT
PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE
FILED OR MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR
SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE
THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You may obtain a
free copy of the registration statement on Form S-4 and the definitive
joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by
Holdco, Cigna and Express Scripts with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Cigna will be available free
of charge on Cigna’s website at www.Cigna.com
or by contacting Cigna’s Investor Relations Department at (215)
761-4198. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Express Scripts will
be available free of charge on Express Scripts’ website at www.express-scripts.com
or by contacting Express Scripts’ Investor Relations Department at (314)
810-3115.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This communication is for informational purposes only and not intended
to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, the
solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell or an invitation
to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities in any jurisdiction
pursuant to or in connection with the proposed merger or otherwise, nor
shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
