Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cigna Corporation    CI

CIGNA CORPORATION (CI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cigna : Express Scripts Say Merger Cleared by U.S. DOJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Cigna and Express Scripts Holding on Monday said the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice cleared their pending merger.

"We are pleased that the Department of Justice has cleared our transaction and that we are another step closer to completing our merger and delivering greater affordability, choice and predictability to our customers and clients as a combined company," said David Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cigna.

In March, Cigna announced it planned to buy Express Scripts in a cash-and-stock deal worth $54 billion. The two companies say the merger will expand their healthcare offerings and help them control costs.

"Together, we believe we will be able to do even more to reduce healthcare costs, expand choice, and improve patient outcomes," said Tim Wentworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Express Scripts.

The companies said, to date, that they had obtained clearances from departments of insurance in 16 states, and are working with regulators in the remaining jurisdictions to obtain clearance for the merger.

Cigna and Express Scripts said they expect the deal will close by year-end 2018, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

In Monday afternoon trading, shares of both companies were trading higher. At 2:59 p.m. EDT, Cigna shares were up 3.23% to $201.42. Express Scripts shares were up 4.74% at $96.13.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORPORATION 1.41% 198.3 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 3.71% 95.3185 Delayed Quote.23.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIGNA CORPORATION
09:37pCigna-Express Scripts deal gets U.S. antitrust approval
RE
09:34pCigna-Express Scripts deal gets U.S. antitrust approval
RE
09:27pCIGNA : Express Scripts Say Merger Cleared by U.S. DOJ
DJ
08:50pCIGNA : U.S. Department of Justice Grants Clearance to Cigna’s Acquisition..
BU
09/14CIGNA : Foundation Donates $100,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence..
BU
09/14TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Boston Scientific and Cigna
AC
09/13CRAIN'S CUSTOM MEDIA : And Cigna Announce Illinois' Healthiest Employers For 201..
PR
09/12CIGNA : Announces Cigna Ventures with $250 Million to Fund Transformative Innova..
BU
09/11CIGNA : Helps Residents in Affected States Prepare for Hurricane Florence
BU
09/11CIGNA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:53pCigna/Express Scripts deal greenlit by DOJ 
08:41aPremarket analyst action - healthcare 
09/12Cigna announces Cigna Ventures with $250M to fund transformative innovation a.. 
09/11Prescription drug middlemen behind cost increases - Bloomberg 
09/10Interactive Brokers - Strong U.S. Labor Market May Signal More Suffering For .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 277 M
EBIT 2018 4 492 M
Net income 2018 3 159 M
Finance 2018 291 M
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 15,12
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 47 483 M
Chart CIGNA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cigna Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 223 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Chairman
Eric Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Muney Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Total Health & Network
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA CORPORATION-3.93%47 483
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP20.34%255 354
ANTHEM INC20.34%70 390
AETNA12.40%66 380
HUMANA35.95%46 459
CENTENE CORPORATION43.97%29 811
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.