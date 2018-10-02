Cigna : Fights Hunger with Feeding Children Everywhere to Pack One Million Meals for Children and Families in Need

Global health service company Cigna (NYSE: CI) is joining forces with
non-profit partner Feeding Children Everywhere (FCE) for the fifth year
of Cigna's largest employee volunteer campaign – Cigna Fights Hunger –
packing meals for children and families in need. The multi-site
volunteer effort kicks off Oct. 3 and is part of the company’s
commitment to help FCE create a hunger-free world. With a goal of
packing one million meals this month, 5,200 Cigna employees will
participate in Cigna headquarters in Bloomfield, Conn., and in Cigna
offices in Bourbonnais, Ill., Denver, Colo., Pittsburgh, Pa., Phoenix,
Ariz., Plano, Texas, Scranton, Pa., and Visalia, Calif.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006024/en/
Cigna Fights Hunger will pack one million meals this month for Feeding Children Everywhere. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Cigna Fights Hunger exemplifies Cigna's mission of improving health and
well-being, inspires employees, and connects people through common
action for an important cause,” said Mary Engvall, director, Cigna
Foundation, Civic Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at Cigna. “There
are many components to health, and good nutrition is critical. Knowing
others care about your needs is certainly another. We’re honored to be
able to stock community food pantries and disaster relief organizations
with nutritionally sound, easy-to make meals that our employees pack by
hand.”
Since 2013, in partnership with FCE, more than 15,000 Cigna employees
have packed more than 2.6 million meals made with lentils and other
nutritious, high-energy ingredients – and that number will grow
significantly with this month’s events. The Cigna Foundation has
contributed more than $700,000 since the campaign began to make the meal
packing events possible. Through Cigna Fights Hunger, Cigna makes an
impact on hunger in local communities by donating the meals to
organizations where Cigna employees live and work. Food also can be sent
internationally, and Cigna-packed meals have served people as far away
as Kenya.
Earlier this year, Cigna received a Hunger Hero Award from Feeding
Children Everywhere for the Cigna Fights Hunger campaign to provide
meals to those in need. The Hunger Hero Awards recognize those making a
difference and bringing awareness to the issue of global hunger.
“Together, FCE and Cigna are working towards breaking the cycle of
hunger and hopelessness for millions of people around the world,” said
Dave Green, CEO of Feeding Children Everywhere.
To read about FCE’s Hunger Projects, visit https://www.feedingchildreneverywhere.com/hunger-project/.
To learn more about Cigna's commitment to communities, visit https://www.cigna.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/report/#!/community/highlights.
