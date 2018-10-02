Log in
Cigna : Fights Hunger with Feeding Children Everywhere to Pack One Million Meals for Children and Families in Need

10/02/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

  • 5,200 Cigna employees from eight U.S. locations will help fight hunger this month in Cigna's largest employee volunteer campaign

Global health service company Cigna (NYSE: CI) is joining forces with non-profit partner Feeding Children Everywhere (FCE) for the fifth year of Cigna's largest employee volunteer campaign – Cigna Fights Hunger – packing meals for children and families in need. The multi-site volunteer effort kicks off Oct. 3 and is part of the company’s commitment to help FCE create a hunger-free world. With a goal of packing one million meals this month, 5,200 Cigna employees will participate in Cigna headquarters in Bloomfield, Conn., and in Cigna offices in Bourbonnais, Ill., Denver, Colo., Pittsburgh, Pa., Phoenix, Ariz., Plano, Texas, Scranton, Pa., and Visalia, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006024/en/

Cigna Fights Hunger will pack one million meals this month for Feeding Children Everywhere. (Photo: ...

Cigna Fights Hunger will pack one million meals this month for Feeding Children Everywhere. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cigna Fights Hunger exemplifies Cigna's mission of improving health and well-being, inspires employees, and connects people through common action for an important cause,” said Mary Engvall, director, Cigna Foundation, Civic Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at Cigna. “There are many components to health, and good nutrition is critical. Knowing others care about your needs is certainly another. We’re honored to be able to stock community food pantries and disaster relief organizations with nutritionally sound, easy-to make meals that our employees pack by hand.”

Since 2013, in partnership with FCE, more than 15,000 Cigna employees have packed more than 2.6 million meals made with lentils and other nutritious, high-energy ingredients – and that number will grow significantly with this month’s events. The Cigna Foundation has contributed more than $700,000 since the campaign began to make the meal packing events possible. Through Cigna Fights Hunger, Cigna makes an impact on hunger in local communities by donating the meals to organizations where Cigna employees live and work. Food also can be sent internationally, and Cigna-packed meals have served people as far away as Kenya.

Earlier this year, Cigna received a Hunger Hero Award from Feeding Children Everywhere for the Cigna Fights Hunger campaign to provide meals to those in need. The Hunger Hero Awards recognize those making a difference and bringing awareness to the issue of global hunger. “Together, FCE and Cigna are working towards breaking the cycle of hunger and hopelessness for millions of people around the world,” said Dave Green, CEO of Feeding Children Everywhere.

To read about FCE’s Hunger Projects, visit https://www.feedingchildreneverywhere.com/hunger-project/. To learn more about Cigna's commitment to communities, visit https://www.cigna.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility/report/#!/community/highlights.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.


