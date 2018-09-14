Cigna : Foundation Donates $100,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence Relief

The Cigna Foundation is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Florence relief efforts and will match Cigna employee donations made to the American Red Cross and other certified organizations.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the affected areas and we are committed to supporting the relief efforts of the American Red Cross and other organizations. We also encourage anyone feeling stressed or anxious about the hurricane to use our 24x7 telephone help line, which is available to all people in affected communities. Working together with national and local relief organizations, we hope to help make this difficult time easier for all those impacted,” said Mary Engvall, executive director of the Cigna Foundation.

For all residents in affected areas, Cigna is providing access to its 24x7 telephone help line. Phone lines are staffed with qualified clinicians who are available to speak with people about how to cope with anxiety, stress or other issues. People who do not have health benefits or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna can call toll-free 866.912.1687. Customers who have health benefits or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna should call the telephone number on their Cigna ID card or call 800.244.6224.

Cigna (NYSE: CI), a global health service company, is helping people cope with Hurricane Florence by working to ensure customers have access to the pharmacy and medical care they need.

Medical telehealth services are available at no cost through Sept. 27 to Cigna customers who have been affected by the hurricane or evacuated:

For MDLIVE, visit www.mdliveforcigna.com or call 888.726.3171, then provide the code FLORENCE

For Amwell, visit www.amwellforcigna.com or call 855.667.9722, then provide the code FLORENCE

Cigna has lifted prescription refill requirements in all affected states through Oct. 10, 2018. Additionally, in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, more flexibility will be allowed for prior authorizations, pre-certifications and referrals for medical care and filing claims. If in-network services or providers are not available due to the hurricane, out-of-network services will be covered at the in-network benefit level through Sept. 25.

Customers with questions on any aspect of their pharmacy or medical care may call the number on their customer ID card or call 800.244.6224. Customers who have a smartphone may access their ID card and other personal health benefits information through the myCigna app, which is available as a free download at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.

Cigna also provides a list of online resources for physical and mental self-care during challenging times, including hurricanes, which are available in English and Spanish in the Disaster Resource Center on Cigna's website.

