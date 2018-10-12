Cigna : Foundation Donates $100,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief

The Cigna Foundation is donating $100,000 to the American
Red Cross for Hurricane Michael relief efforts and will match Cigna
employee donations made to the American Red Cross.
“Our hearts go out to everyone in the affected areas and we are
committed to supporting the relief efforts of the American Red Cross. We
also encourage anyone feeling stressed or anxious about the hurricane to
use our 24x7 telephone help line, which is available to all people in
affected communities. Working together with national and local relief
organizations, we hope to help make this difficult time easier for
everyone affected,” said Mary Engvall, executive director of the Cigna
Foundation.
For all residents in affected areas, Cigna is providing access to its
24x7 telephone help line. Phone lines are staffed with qualified
clinicians who are available to speak with people about how to cope with
anxiety, stress or other issues. People who do not have health benefits
or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna can call toll-free 1.866.912.1687.
Customers who have health benefits or employee assistance program
benefits with Cigna should call the telephone number on their Cigna ID
card or call 1.800.244.6224.
Cigna (NYSE: CI), a global health service company, is helping people
cope with Hurricane Michael by working to ensure customers have access
to the pharmacy and medical care they need.
Medical telehealth services are available at no cost for a limited time
to Cigna customers who have been affected by the hurricane or evacuated:
-
For MDLIVE, visit www.mdliveforcigna.com
or call 1.888.726.3171, then provide the code MICHAEL18 (through Oct.
24, 2018)
-
For Amwell, visit www.amwellforcigna.com
or call 1.855.667.9722, then provide the code MICHAEL (through Oct.
15, 2018)
To ensure Cigna customers continue to have ready access to prescriptions
during this potentially difficult time, Cigna has lifted prescription
refill requirements in affected counties in Florida and Alabama through
the first week of November 2018. Customers in affected Georgia counties
will have refill requirements waived until October 16, 2018.
In alignment with FEMA and state emergency declarations,
Cigna-HealthSpring, a Medicare Advantage health plan, is lifting refill
and referral requirements for Medicare Parts A, B and Supplemental C
customers in affected areas of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
Additionally, if those customers require out-of-network services during
the declaration, they will be covered at in-network rates.
Cigna will continue to monitor the situation and take additional steps
to help our customers as needed, in concert with emergency or disaster
declarations by local, state and federal authorities, to ensure
customers continue to have access to pharmacy and medical care.
Customers with questions on any aspect of their pharmacy or medical care
may call the number on their customer ID card or call 800.244.6224.
Customers who have a smartphone may access their ID card and other
personal health benefits information through the myCigna app, which is
available as a free download at the Apple iTunes
App Store and the Android
Market on Google Play.
Cigna also provides a list of online resources for physical and mental
self-care during challenging times, including hurricanes, which are
available in English and Spanish
in the Disaster
Resource Center on Cigna's website.
About the Cigna Foundation
The Cigna Foundation, founded in 1962, is a private foundation funded by
contributions from Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and its subsidiaries.
The Cigna Foundation is committed to working together with nonprofit
organizations that are creating innovative approaches to improving the
health and security of individuals and communities everywhere. The
Foundation’s primary grant making focus is on health equity, with an
emphasis on sharing the expertise and energies of Cigna's people with
our nonprofit partners.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna
Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance
Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance
Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services
include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including
links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express
Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.
