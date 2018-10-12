Log in
Cigna : Foundation Donates $100,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael Relief

10/12/2018

The Cigna Foundation is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael relief efforts and will match Cigna employee donations made to the American Red Cross.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the affected areas and we are committed to supporting the relief efforts of the American Red Cross. We also encourage anyone feeling stressed or anxious about the hurricane to use our 24x7 telephone help line, which is available to all people in affected communities. Working together with national and local relief organizations, we hope to help make this difficult time easier for everyone affected,” said Mary Engvall, executive director of the Cigna Foundation.

For all residents in affected areas, Cigna is providing access to its 24x7 telephone help line. Phone lines are staffed with qualified clinicians who are available to speak with people about how to cope with anxiety, stress or other issues. People who do not have health benefits or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna can call toll-free 1.866.912.1687. Customers who have health benefits or employee assistance program benefits with Cigna should call the telephone number on their Cigna ID card or call 1.800.244.6224.

Cigna (NYSE: CI), a global health service company, is helping people cope with Hurricane Michael by working to ensure customers have access to the pharmacy and medical care they need.

Medical telehealth services are available at no cost for a limited time to Cigna customers who have been affected by the hurricane or evacuated:

  • For MDLIVE, visit www.mdliveforcigna.com or call 1.888.726.3171, then provide the code MICHAEL18 (through Oct. 24, 2018)
  • For Amwell, visit www.amwellforcigna.com or call 1.855.667.9722, then provide the code MICHAEL (through Oct. 15, 2018)

To ensure Cigna customers continue to have ready access to prescriptions during this potentially difficult time, Cigna has lifted prescription refill requirements in affected counties in Florida and Alabama through the first week of November 2018. Customers in affected Georgia counties will have refill requirements waived until October 16, 2018.

In alignment with FEMA and state emergency declarations, Cigna-HealthSpring, a Medicare Advantage health plan, is lifting refill and referral requirements for Medicare Parts A, B and Supplemental C customers in affected areas of Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Additionally, if those customers require out-of-network services during the declaration, they will be covered at in-network rates.

Cigna will continue to monitor the situation and take additional steps to help our customers as needed, in concert with emergency or disaster declarations by local, state and federal authorities, to ensure customers continue to have access to pharmacy and medical care.

Customers with questions on any aspect of their pharmacy or medical care may call the number on their customer ID card or call 800.244.6224. Customers who have a smartphone may access their ID card and other personal health benefits information through the myCigna app, which is available as a free download at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.

Cigna also provides a list of online resources for physical and mental self-care during challenging times, including hurricanes, which are available in English and Spanish in the Disaster Resource Center on Cigna's website.

About the Cigna Foundation

The Cigna Foundation, founded in 1962, is a private foundation funded by contributions from Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Foundation is committed to working together with nonprofit organizations that are creating innovative approaches to improving the health and security of individuals and communities everywhere. The Foundation’s primary grant making focus is on health equity, with an emphasis on sharing the expertise and energies of Cigna's people with our nonprofit partners.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2018
