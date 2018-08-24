Cigna : Shareholders Approve Express Scripts Acquisition

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) (“Cigna”) today announced that Cigna
shareholders have voted, at a special meeting of shareholders held
earlier today, to approve the adoption of the previously announced
merger agreement with Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX)
(“Express Scripts”), one of the nation’s leading pharmacy services
companies.
According to the preliminary results announced at the meeting,
approximately 90 percent of the votes cast were voted in favor of the
merger agreement. The final voting results will be filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.
“We are delighted that our fellow Cigna shareholders support our merger
with Express Scripts in recognition of the combination’s significant
value creation potential,” said David M. Cordani, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Cigna. “Together with Express Scripts, Cigna will
further accelerate our strategy of Go Deeper, Go Local and Go Beyond by
improving affordability and choice, expanding our distribution reach,
and further strengthening predictability for customers, clients,
partners and communities - all while maintaining significant financial
flexibility and delivering attractive returns for our shareholders.”
“Our combined company will enhance Cigna’s differentiated service-based
model, fueled by actionable insights and analytics, to drive innovation
and meaningful growth in a highly dynamic market environment. As a
result, we will build more effective partnerships, further improve
health outcomes and deliver a superior customer experience,” Cordani
concluded.
Cigna anticipates that the merger will close by year-end 2018, subject
to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including
applicable regulatory approvals.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna
Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance
Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance
Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services
include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including
links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express
Scripts, please visit www.advancinghealthcare.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information included or incorporated by reference in this communication,
and information which may be contained in other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and press releases or
other public statements, contains or may contain forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other
things, statements of plans, objectives, expectations (financial or
otherwise) or intentions, including statements concerning the potential
future performance of Cigna, Express Scripts, or the combined company,
the potential for new laws or regulations, or any impact of any such new
laws or regulations, including on the business of Cigna, Express Scripts
or the combined company, the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits
of the proposed merger, on the expected timeline or at all, the timeline
for deleveraging the combined company, and the ability to consummate the
proposed merger, on the anticipated timeline or at all, and other
statements regarding the parties’ future beliefs, expectations, plans,
intentions, financial condition or performance. You may identify
forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believe,”
“expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,”
“potential,” “may,” “should,” “will” or other words or expressions of
similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain
such terms.
Forward-looking statements, including as they relate to Express Scripts
or Cigna, the management of either such company, the transaction or any
expected benefits of the transaction, involve risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may differ significantly from those projected or
suggested in any forward-looking statements. Express Scripts and Cigna
do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to
such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances
occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events. Any number of factors could cause actual results
to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the
following:
-
the inability of Express Scripts and Cigna to obtain regulatory
approvals required for the merger or the requirement to accept
conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits of the merger as
a condition to obtaining regulatory approvals;
-
the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the merger
(including anticipated synergies) cannot be realized in full, or at
all or may take longer to realize than expected;
-
a longer time than anticipated to consummate the proposed merger;
-
problems regarding the successful integration of the businesses of
Express Scripts and Cigna;
-
unexpected costs regarding the proposed merger;
-
diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations
and opportunities;
-
potential litigation associated with the proposed merger;
-
the ability to retain key personnel;
-
the availability of financing;
-
effects on the businesses as a result of uncertainty surrounding the
proposed merger;
-
the ability of the combined company to achieve financial, strategic
and operational plans and initiatives;
-
the ability of the combined company to predict and manage medical
costs and price effectively and develop and maintain good
relationships with physicians, hospitals and other health care
providers;
-
the impact of modifications to the combined company’s operations and
processes;
-
the ability of the combined company to identify potential strategic
acquisitions or transactions and realize the expected benefits of such
transactions;
-
the substantial level of government regulation over the combined
company’s business and the potential effects of new laws or
regulations or changes in existing laws or regulations;
-
the outcome of litigation relating to the businesses of Express
Scripts and Cigna, regulatory audits, investigations, actions and/or
guaranty fund assessments;
-
uncertainties surrounding participation in government-sponsored
programs such as Medicare;
-
the effectiveness and security of the combined company’s information
technology and other business systems;
-
unfavorable industry, economic or political conditions, including
foreign currency movements;
-
acts of war, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics; and
-
the industry may be subject to future risks that are described in SEC
reports filed by Express Scripts and Cigna.
You should carefully consider these and other relevant factors,
including those risk factors in this communication and other risks and
uncertainties that affect the businesses of Express Scripts and Cigna
described in their respective filings with the SEC, when reviewing any
forward-looking statement. These factors are noted for investors as
permitted under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Investors should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all
such factors or risks. As such, you should not consider the foregoing
list, or the risks identified in SEC filings, to be a complete
discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place
undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities. In connection with the proposed
transaction, the newly formed company which will become the holding
company following the transaction (“Holdco”) filed with the SEC a
registration statement on Form S-4. The registration statement on Form
S-4 includes a joint proxy statement of Cigna and Express Scripts that
also constitutes a prospectus of Holdco. These materials are not final
and may be further amended. The registration statement was declared
effective by the SEC on July 16, 2018, and Cigna and Express Scripts
commenced mailing the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to the
respective stockholders of Cigna and Express Scripts on or about July
17, 2018. Cigna and Express Scripts also plan to file other relevant
documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document
is not a substitute for the registration statement or the joint proxy
statement/prospectus or any other document which Cigna, Express Scripts
or Holdco may file with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE
URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR
MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO
THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR
WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You may obtain a free copy of the
registration statement on Form S-4 and the definitive joint proxy
statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by Holdco, Cigna
and Express Scripts with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Cigna will be available free
of charge on Cigna’s website at www.Cigna.com
or by contacting Cigna’s Investor Relations Department at (215)
761-4198. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Express Scripts will
be available free of charge on Express Scripts’ website at www.express-scripts.com
or by contacting Express Scripts’ Investor Relations Department at (314)
810-3115.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This communication is for informational purposes only and not intended
to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, the
solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell or an invitation
to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or the solicitation of any
vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with
the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale,
issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention
of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means
of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005232/en/