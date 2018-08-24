Log in
CIGNA CORPORATION (CI)
Cigna Shareholders Approve Express Scripts Deal

08/24/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Cigna Corp. shareholders overwhelmingly supported the company's $54 billion purchase of pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co., a deal that activist investor Carl Icahn initially sought to block.

The health insurer's deal received the backing of about 90% of shareholders, the company said Friday, citing a preliminary vote tally. Shareholders of Express Scripts are also expected to vote on the deal Friday morning.

Shares in Cigna and Express Scripts rose 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, in early Friday trading.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported Aug. 1 that Mr. Icahn had a stake in Cigna and planned to oppose the deal because of concerns that companies like Express Scripts that act as middlemen could see their revenue sources change under policy proposals expected from the Trump administration to lower drug prices.

The billionaire publicly opposed the deal about a week later and urged fellow shareholders to vote against it. But he dropped his plans to solicit votes against the deal less than a week later after two major proxy-advisory firms recommended shareholders support the deal.

He faced an uphill battle from the onset, in part because he waited until weeks before the vote to come forward, and a significant amount of Cigna shareholders also held stakes in Express Scripts, so had an interest in seeing the deal pass. Prominent hedge fund Glenview Capital Management LLC also came out in support of the deal.

Cigna and Express Scripts say their merger, announced in March, will expand their health-care offerings and help them control costs. The deal comes amid a furious round of consolidation as health-care companies seek to position themselves to provide more cost-effective care and fend off heightened competition from Amazon.com Inc. and others.

Cigna expects the transaction to close by the end of 2018.

--Cara Lombardo contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIGNA CORPORATION -0.10% 185.49 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 0.46% 88.12 Delayed Quote.17.54%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 0.73% 77.2 Delayed Quote.44.60%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 175 M
EBIT 2018 4 446 M
Net income 2018 3 159 M
Finance 2018 291 M
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 14,40
P/E ratio 2019 12,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 45 217 M
Chart CIGNA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cigna Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 223 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Chairman
Eric Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan M. Muney Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Total Health & Network
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA CORPORATION-8.24%45 217
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP18.58%251 610
ANTHEM INC17.45%68 701
AETNA9.04%64 400
HUMANA30.68%45 331
CENTENE CORPORATION43.09%29 629
