Crain's Custom Media : And Cigna Announce Illinois' Healthiest Employers For 2018

CHICAGO, Sept.13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's Custom Media, a division of Crain's Chicago Business, and Cigna (NYSE: CI) announce the winners of the 2018 Illinois' Healthiest Employers Awards, recognizing companies that make workplace wellness a priority. The 7th annual awards were presented at a ceremony yesterday at the MB Ice Arena by Chicago Blackhawks Ambassador and NHL Hall of Famer Denis Savard.

This is the third year of Cigna's sponsorship of the Illinois' Healthiest Employers Awards, a corporate wellness program that encourages healthier lifestyles through biometric, fitness, nutrition and other health-related educational advice that emphasize preventing illness and prolonging life. Over 8,000 employers of all shapes and sizes in 45 cities participate in the program nationwide.

This year's Illinois winners include:

"There's so much to learn about workplace wellness innovation from this year's winners—and from Cigna—that we'll be presenting their wisdom in a special sponsored section on Illinois' Healthiest Employers in the October 8 edition of Crain's Chicago Business and at ChicagoBusiness.com," said Frank Sennett, Director of Custom Media for Crain's Chicago Business. The special section, sponsored by Cigna, will be produced by Crain's Custom Media, the marketing storytelling arm of CCB.

"Cigna is proud to partner with Crain's on a program that recognizes the importance of prevention and celebrates a culture of workplace wellness," said Mike Phillips, Cigna Midwest Market President. "We know that having healthier employees leads to lower healthcare costs for companies and higher productivity, which aligns with Cigna's mission of improving the health, wellbeing and sense of security for the people we serve."

The award is powered and scored by Springbuk, a health intelligence software company, which administers an online application process to evaluate companies' performance in six key areas of corporate health and wellness: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics. Applicants are categorized by number of employees so that organizations compete against like-sized organizations.

About Healthiest Employers

