CIGNA : John Stockman's Medical Bills Topped $1 Million. -2

Doctors determined Mr. Stockman was stable enough to leave UCHealth for a rehabilitation facility. On Aug. 8, Mr. Stockman flew more than 1,000 miles by air ambulance to Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville. Cigna paid $16,725 for the flight. Mr. Stockman would spend about three more months recovering at the in-network hospital, with insurance covering the costs.

Charges from UCHealth, plus other charges from the independent physicians and anesthesia, pathology, emergency medicine and radiology departments brought Mr. Stockman's total bill for his time in Colorado to more than $1 million.

Cigna initially said it would pay $190,314.15 of the hospital bill, saying that covered even more than what it defined as reasonable out-of-network charges.

"It just blew me away," said Mr. Stockman.

The Stockmans were facing an immense balance -- $700,143.61 from the hospital services. UCHealth requested payment.

The Stockmans turned to Cindi Gatton, a patient advocate and principal at Pathfinder Patient Advocacy Group in Atlanta, to help. They paid her $100 an hour, and she eventually spent more than 42 hours on their case.

The Stockmans said UCHealth told the couple to apply for financial aid, which they did. By Jan. 30 this year, they said the hospital agreed to reduce the bill by 25% to more than $500,000. They said they were told Mr. Stockman had to sign a two-year payment plan that would have meant about $22,000 a month. "I mean really, who can afford that?" Mr. Stockman said.

Ms. Gatton said she learned from Cigna in March that Colorado is among a growing number of states that require insurers to cover the balance of out-of-network emergency costs by law. Cigna told the Journal it had determined in April that the law didn't apply because Mr. Stockman was a Tennessee patient.

Then, in late June, in a shift that left Mr. Stockman feeling like he'd "hit the lottery," Cigna revised its decision and paid the balance: $573,262.23. The insurer said it paid the bill to protect the patient from ruinous charges that were far in excess of reasonable.

Yet, in July, a collection company sent a letter demanding $51,498.17. In early August, it indicated that Mr. Stockman owed more than $325,000. They were bills that Cigna had paid, but the hospital hadn't transmitted word of the payment, Ms. Gatton said. New bills also trickled in.

Ultimately those bills were paid by Cigna, and the payments caught up to the collection company, the Stockmans said.

Now, 18 months after Mr. Stockman entered UCHealth, the Stockmans feel like survivors. Mrs. Stockman is expecting her second baby, a girl, in January. "Most people think 'I have insurance, everything is fine,' but it's not fine," Mr. Stockman said. "I've never had debt in my entire life. But we finally feel we're getting our life back."

