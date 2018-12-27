CIGNA : John Stockman's Medical Bills Topped $1 Million. What Happened?

By Stephanie Armour

John Stockman thought he just had a terrible stomach ache when he went to the emergency room at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Center while on vacation in Colorado Springs, Colo., last year. It was a clot that had partially blocked the flow of blood from his intestine.

By nightfall the next day, Mr. Stockman, 62, was on a ventilator after emergency surgery to remove 4 feet of damaged bowel.

Over the next months, the Tennessee resident's heart would stop. He would have seven more surgeries. He would survive weeks in intensive care with an open belly wound. He would beg doctors to let him die.

And he would learn firsthand how confounded patients feel in a U.S. health system where a fast-moving stream of procedures and tests can lead to an avalanche of bills most people can't understand and never expected. Over the course of the out-of-state treatment for his illness, Mr. Stockman had more than 400 individual charges in bills. They added up to more than $1 million.

The prices charged for health care vary widely depending on your in- or out-of-network status and your insurer's undisclosed price agreements with hospitals. In one example from Mr. Stockman's case, he was charged more than 30 times what a Medicare patient would pay for a particular procedure.

The total charges were about eight times what they would have been for in-network care, according to Cigna Corp., Mr. Stockman's health insurer. Even when insurance policies cover out-of-network emergency care -- as Mr. Stockman's did -- if those charges go beyond what an insurer considers "customary and reasonable," all bets are off on who will pay.

The undisclosed tiers of pricing are helping drive up U.S. health-care spending, which grew 3.8% in 2017 to $3.5 trillion. The overwhelming charges in many cases are, after long negotiations, absorbed by insurers, and those costs trickle down into higher premiums, copays and deductibles for consumers, say health-industry experts, including the trade group America's Health Insurance Plans.

Prices -- not a higher level of utilization -- are a big reason the U.S. spends nearly twice as much as 10 other high-income countries on medical care, according to a report this year in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Medical-care prices have risen far faster than overall inflation for decades.

The complexity of billing is itself costly -- Mr. Stockman eventually had to hire a consultant to sort out and negotiate his bills. About 8% of total U.S. health spending goes toward administrative costs, JAMA said. By comparison, only about 1% of health-care spending goes toward administrative costs in France and Japan.

"The fragmented and complex health care system is a big factor in health-care spending," said David Blumenthal, president of The Commonwealth Fund, which supports research on health-care issues. "The net effect is confusion on patients, especially those that are sick. It adds a layer of powerlessness to illness."

For the Stockmans, the barrage of charges felt crushing. Mr. Stockman and his wife, Rhea, tried to work through hundreds of out-of-network charges from different entities involved in the treatment, collection letters threatening possible legal action and lengthy insurance appeals.

"The health-care system is broken," said Mr. Stockman, whose home was in Antioch, Tenn., when he fell ill on the family vacation. "The whole system rained down on us."

Mr. Stockman's story is culled from 488 pages of medical records, 66 pages of bills and interviews with surgeons, hospital officials, family members, insurers and his patient advocates.

UCHealth officials declined to comment on specific details of Mr. Stockman's case. "When a patient comes to us in an emergency or life-threatening situation, UCHealth always and immediately cares for them regardless of their insurance plan or ability to pay," a UCHealth spokesman said in an interview. "Insurance companies have the same obligation to their customers, and when they refuse to pay for emergency medical care, this puts patients in very difficult positions."

Cigna, which eventually covered Mr. Stockman's bills after nearly a year of negotiations, said it helped the patient even though it wasn't obligated to pay what it called excessive charges. "We protected the customer from financial ruin," said Scott Joseph, senior vice president and medical officer at Cigna. "The hospital jeopardized the patient's financial security when they were at their most vulnerable."

Mr. Stockman, a New Jersey native, is a former commodities trader who decided to semi-retire at age 45 and do odd jobs. For a while, he drove a tour bus in Alaska. He met his wife on an online dating site and they married in 2014, and later had a daughter. Mr. Stockman was overweight and had asthma, but stayed active.

On June 10, 2017, the couple were on one of their frequent long road trips, to see Garden of the Gods, a national landmark with towering rock formations in Colorado. Mr. Stockman began to feel pains as they drove gravelly roads with 8-month-old Kylie dozing in the back of their rental car.

Mr. Stockman's pain got worse once they were back at their hotel, even after he took a fistful of Tums, and his wife urged him to seek care. After he went to UCHealth, he doesn't remember much.

Doctors on June 11 performed exploratory laparoscopic surgery, then removed his damaged bowel, according to a review of his medical records. Doctors operated again on June 12. And on June 13. And again six days later.

With Mr. Stockman intubated in the ICU and under heavy pain killers, his wife had to manage his care. Mrs. Stockman, 25, spoke in the first few days to a case manager at Cigna.

Mr. Stockman's health-insurance plan had a family deductible of $13,300. UCHealth in Colorado Springs was far from their home in Tennessee, but the case worker assured her that out-of-network care was covered in an emergency. Mrs. Stockman figured she would just owe the deductible and the rest would be taken care of.

Soon into his stay at UCHealth, the bills started. They seemed to come from everywhere -- anesthesiologists, radiology, the emergency-room doctors. For Mr. Stockman's first day of treatment on June 10, UCHealth charged him for more than 20 separate services and treatments. A contrast scan came to $5,496.18. A metabolic panel was $421.46.

Mrs. Stockman paid some initial bills as they came in. But the bills kept coming even after she believed she had met the deductible. She started stashing them in a cardboard box on the floor of the hotel bedroom.

What the Stockmans didn't realize at the time was that they were getting billed at rates that most insurers and the federal government never have to pay -- and well beyond what their insurance company considered customary and reasonable.

Hospitals base their fees on something known as a "chargemaster," a massive list of base prices for all procedures or goods that a hospital provides. Hospitals have considered them trade secrets, and only a selection of the prices have typically been made public. So patients may know the price of something only once they get billed. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will require hospitals to make more price information public beginning next year.

Those charges don't reflect the amount that hospitals typically get paid. Medicare, for example, has its own list of prices it will pay. They are far less than the chargemaster rates, and hospitals bill the powerful system accordingly. Insurers also negotiate deals with providers for lower prices, generally a percentage off the chargemaster prices.

Patients without insurance, or who get out-of-network care or who haven't yet met their deductibles may get charged full freight, though most self-paying consumers do get some discount after negotiations.

A study by America's Health Insurance Plans in September 2015 analyzed out-of-network billed charges for about 100 medical procedures performed in 2013 and 2014 from a database of more than 18 billion claims by 60 payer organizations. It found average out-of-network billed charges ranged from 118% to 1,382% of corresponding Medicare fees.

For instance, UCHealth charged Mr. Stockman a $7,185.40 "critical-care fee" for the first 30 minutes or so of his care, based on a copy of his itemized bill. This is a charge hospitals add when handling an emergency. Medicare will pay only about $230 when billed for a critical-care fee in a facility, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The higher than expected charges were a problem for the Stockmans. Cigna balked at bills it called extraordinarily high. It paid in excess of what it defined as customary and reasonable fees, but that still left a big gap. UCHealth billed the Stockmans for the difference.

As the bills rolled in, Mr. Stockman's health worsened. On July 9, almost a month after he first became ill, doctors took Mr. Stockman back into surgery, as complications led to tissue death in his gut.

Three days later, on July 12, he struggled to breathe, and his heart raced even at rest. He was septic, which is a potentially fatal condition caused by infection, and intubated for acute respiratory distress.

"I was signing off on surgeries but I had no idea what I was doing," said Mr. Stockman, who said he was partially alert through this period.

He began hallucinating from the morphine and asked doctors to let him die. His heart stopped on July 22. Nurses performed CPR.

Then, in early August, Mr. Stockman seemed better. He had more energy. Kylie would sometimes crawl into his lap on his bed to playfully hand feed him a meal.

