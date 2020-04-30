Log in
Cigna : 2020 Guidance Aligns With Expectations

04/30/2020 | 06:42am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Cigna Corp. on Thursday provided guidance for 2020 that aligned with analysts' prior forecasts for the year.

Adjusted income from operations is expected to be $18 a share to $18.60 a share for the full year, Cigna said. Analysts were expecting adjusted income of $18.29 a share, according to FactSet.

The health-care company expects full-year adjusted revenue of $154 billion to $156 billion, it said. Analysts' consensus forecast had been near the midpoint of that range, at $154.72 billion.

Cigna noted that though it expects to close the sale of its group disability and life business in the third quarter of the year, its forecasts assume a full-year contribution from the division.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

