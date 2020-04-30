Cigna : 2020 Guidance Aligns With Expectations

By Matt Grossman

Cigna Corp. on Thursday provided guidance for 2020 that aligned with analysts' prior forecasts for the year.

Adjusted income from operations is expected to be $18 a share to $18.60 a share for the full year, Cigna said. Analysts were expecting adjusted income of $18.29 a share, according to FactSet.

The health-care company expects full-year adjusted revenue of $154 billion to $156 billion, it said. Analysts' consensus forecast had been near the midpoint of that range, at $154.72 billion.

Cigna noted that though it expects to close the sale of its group disability and life business in the third quarter of the year, its forecasts assume a full-year contribution from the division.

