Cigna : Expands Benefits To Support And Protect Its Workforce In Response To COVID-19

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 20, 2020-- Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cigna today announced several actions to support and protect its colleagues in the United Statesso they can continue serving the company's more than 170 million customer relationship worldwide.

'Our talented teammates are working relentlessly to protect and serve our customers, clients, partners and communities during this critical time of need,' said John Murabito, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cigna. 'Our colleagues' safety, well-being and peace of mind will always be our top priority. By providing additional support, we can help alleviate some of the real-life challenges facing our employees right now.'

Effective immediately, the company is giving 10 days (80 hours) of emergency paid time off for colleagues for COVID-19 related absences through 2020. This additional time off applies to all full-time benefits-eligible employees and provides added relief for those who are sick or in quarantines, unable to work, or caretaking for sick family members, children or elders.

In addition, Cigna is providing premium compensation and additional assistance to reward its employees who must continue to work onsite during this challenging time. Many of these colleagues are front-line health care professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists who are delivering much-needed medical care directly to COVID-19 impacted patients and others.

Effective Monday, March 23, Cigna will expand its prior position encouraging employees to work from home. The company is now mandating all employees with the capability to work from home to do so immediately.

Cigna is also providing extensive resources and tools for its colleagues to help effectively manage feelings of fear, anxiety, and stress, an in turn, improve resiliency and increase social connectivity.

