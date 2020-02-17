Log in
Cigna : Names Christopher DeRosa to Lead National Accounts Business

02/17/2020 | 02:32pm EST

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 17, 2020-- Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Christopher DeRosato lead its national large employer business, a leadership role within the company's U.S. Commercial unit.

DeRosa will be accountable for deepening relationships with national clients across Cigna's array of solutions for employer-based benefits that support whole person health. Cigna's national account business serves employers with more than 5,000 employees located across multiple sites.

'Cigna is working to transform health care and to make our system more affordable, predictable and simple for our clients and customers,' said Mike Triplett, president of U.S. Commercial for Cigna. 'We seek to be the undisputed partner of choice to large employers for their health-related benefits needs. Chris has a deep understanding of the needs of large employers and a proven record of innovating to create more value for our clients, which makes him an ideal leader for this role.'

DeRosa began his career with Cigna in 1992 and has held a series of progressively more responsible leadership roles within the U.S. Commercial unit. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer of the U.S. Commercial business and led the company's business segment that serves employers with 500 to 5,000 employees. During his Cigna career, DeRosa also served as regional vice president for the West region, general manager for the Southern Californiamarket, senior vice president for government and Taft-Hartley business and as a national account executive responsible for Cigna's relationship with multiple large employer clients.

DeRosa earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angelesand his MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Disclaimer

CIGNA Corporation published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 19:31:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
