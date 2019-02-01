Cigna : Delivers Strong 2018 Results as it Completes Express Scripts Transaction; Company Positioned for Significant Growth
02/01/2019 | 06:01am EST
Total revenues for 2018 were $49 billion. Adjusted revenues1
increased 15% to $48 billion in 2018.
Shareholders’ net income for 2018 was $2.6 billion, or $10.54 per
share
Adjusted income from operations2 for 2018
was $3.6 billion, or $14.22 per share
Adjusted revenues1,3 are expected to grow
to a range of $131.5 billion to $133.5 billion as we serve over 160
million customer relationships in 2019
Adjusted income from operations2,3,4 is
projected to be in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion in 2019,
or $16.00 to $16.50 per share3, which
represents per share growth of 13% to 16% over 2018
Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today
reported strong 2018 results with growth across each of the Company’s
diversified growth platforms.
“Cigna completed an exceptionally strong 2018, with revenue, customer,
and earnings growth, driven by continued innovation across the
business,” said David M. Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We enter 2019 further strengthened by our combination with Express
Scripts and positioned to deliver outstanding growth fueled by
accelerated innovation that will improve whole person health and
affordability for customers and clients.”
Total revenues for 2018 were $49 billion. Adjusted revenues1
were $48 billion, an increase of 15% over 2017, driven by continued
growth in Cigna's targeted customer segments.
Shareholders’ net income for 2018 was $2.6 billion, or $10.54 per share,
compared with $2.2 billion, or $8.77 per share, for 2017.
Cigna's adjusted income from operations2 for 2018 was $3.6
billion, or $14.22 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $10.46 per
share, for 2017. This reflects increased earnings contributions from
each of our segments.
Reconciliations of shareholders’ net income to adjusted income from
operations2 are provided on the following page, and on
Exhibit 1 of this earnings release.
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
The following table includes highlights of results andreconciliations
of adjusted revenues1 to total revenues and adjusted income
from operations2 to shareholders’ net income:
Consolidated Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2018
Total Revenues
$
14,300
$
10,632
$
11,457
$
48,650
Adjustment for Transitioning Clients1
(459)
-
-
(459)
Net Realized Investment Losses (Gains) from Equity Method Investments
20
-
1
43
Special Items1
(110)
-
(13)
(123)
Adjusted Revenues1
$
13,751
$
10,632
$
11,445
$
48,111
Consolidated Earnings, net of taxes
Shareholders’ Net Income
$
144
$
266
$
772
$
2,637
Adjustment for Transitioning Clients1
(47)
-
-
(47)
Net Realized Investment Losses (Gains)2
58
(16)
(1)
104
Amortization of Other Acquired Intangible Assets2
103
12
36
177
Special Items2
389
221
138
686
Adjusted Income from Operations2
$
647
$
483
$
945
$
3,557
Shareholders’ Net Income, per share
$
0.55
$
1.07
$
3.14
$
10.54
Adjusted Income from Operations2, per share
$
2.46
$
1.94
$
3.84
$
14.22
In 2018, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of stock for $329
million. In January 2019, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares
of common stock for approximately $209 million.
The SG&A expense ratio5 of 23.2% for full year 2018 and
21.7% for fourth quarter 2018 reflect the return of the health
insurance tax, business mix changes and continued investments in
strategic initiatives.
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS
The following table summarizes our medical customers and overall
customer relationships:
Customer Relationships (in thousands):
As of the Periods Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
Commercial
13,982
13,593
13,899
Government
1,407
1,235
1,402
International Markets
1,572
1,549
1,558
Total Medical Customers6
16,961
16,377
16,859
Pharmacy6
73,230
8,960
8,819
Behavioral Care6
27,215
26,849
27,113
Dental
16,544
15,801
16,518
Medicare Part D
3,295
821
767
International Markets Supplemental Policies6,7
12,569
11,838
12,281
Group Disability and Life Covered Lives6
14,800
15,300
15,300
Total Customer Relationships
164,614
95,946
97,657
The total medical customer base6 at the end of 2018 was 17
million, an organic increase of 584,000 customers during the year,
driven by strong growth across our Commercial market segments.
Pharmacy6 and Medicare Part D customer growth in the fourth
quarter 2018 primarily reflects additional customers gained through
the completion of the Express Scripts combination on December 20, 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS OF SEGMENT RESULTS
See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) from
operations2 to shareholders’ net income.
Integrated Medical
This segment includes Cigna’s U.S. Commercial and Government businesses
that provide comprehensive medical solutions to clients and customers.
U.S. Commercial products and services include medical, pharmacy,
behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs and other
products and services to insured and self-insured customers. Government
solutions include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare
Part D plans for seniors, Medicaid plans, and individual health
insurance coverage both on and off the public exchanges.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2018
Adjusted Revenues
$
8,297
$
7,366
$
8,174
$
32,791
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax2
$
643
$
520
$
932
$
3,502
Adjusted Margin, Pre-Tax8
7.7%
7.1%
11.4%
10.7%
Integrated Medical delivered strong results in 2018, led by organic
growth and strong margins in our Commercial and Government businesses.
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted revenues increased 13% relative to fourth
quarter 2017, driven by Commercial customer growth and expansion of
specialty relationships, as well as premium increases consistent with
underlying cost trends.
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted income from operations, pre-tax2
and adjusted margin, pre-tax8 reflect strong medical and
specialty contributions, continued effective medical cost management,
and seasonally higher medical costs.
Adjusted income from operations, pre-tax2 for full year
2018, fourth quarter 2018, and full year 2017 included favorable net
prior year reserve development on a pre-tax basis of $97 million, $8
million, and $148 million, respectively.
The medical care ratio5 (“MCR”) of 78.9% for full year 2018
and 80.9% for fourth quarter 2018 reflect strong performance and
execution in our employer and government businesses, continued
favorability in individual, seasonally higher fourth quarter medical
costs, and the pricing effect of the resumption of the health
insurance tax.
Integrated Medical net medical costs payable9 was
approximately $2.43 billion at December 31, 2018, $2.48 billion at
September 30, 2018 and $2.16 billion at December 31, 2017.
Health Services
This segment includes a broad range of pharmacy services, including
benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions,
home delivery, and certain medical management services.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2018
Adjusted Revenues
$
3,313
$
1,120
$
1,109
$
6,606
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax2
$
153
$
76
$
67
$
380
Adjusted Margin, Pre-Tax8
4.6%
6.8%
6.0%
5.8%
Health Services results in the fourth quarter 2018 and full year 2018
reflect eleven days of contributions from the Express Scripts
business, following completion of the combination on December 20, 2018.
Health Services delivered solid results in fourth quarter 2018
reflecting contributions from Cigna's mail order pharmacy operations
in support of our integrated value proposition and from Express
Scripts following completion of the combination.
International Markets
This segment includes supplemental health, life and accident insurance
products and health care coverage in our international markets as well
as health care benefits for globally mobile employees of multinational
organizations.
Financial Results (dollars in millions, policies and customers in
thousands):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2018
Adjusted Revenues7
$
1,355
$
1,268
$
1,326
$
5,366
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax2
$
120
$
139
$
195
$
735
Adjusted Margin, Pre-Tax8
8.9%
11.0%
14.7%
13.7%
As of the Periods Ended
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
International Markets Supplemental Policies6,7
12,569
11,838
12,281
International Markets Medical Customers
1,572
1,549
1,558
International Markets delivered strong results in 2018, reflecting the
value of our differentiated health and life solutions for individual
consumers provided through diversified distribution channels as well
as strong global health benefits contributions.
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted revenues7 grew 7% over fourth
quarter 2017, reflecting continued business growth.
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted income from operations, pre-tax2
and adjusted margin, pre-tax8 reflect business growth,
seasonally higher claims expenses, as well as strategic investments
for long-term growth.
Group Disability and Other Operations
This segment includes Cigna’s Group Disability and Life business which
offers group long-term and short-term disability, and group life,
accident, voluntary and specialty insurance products and services.
Additionally, this segment includes Corporate Owned Life Insurance
(“COLI”) and the Company’s run-off operations.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2018
Adjusted Revenues
$
1,246
$
1,273
$
1,262
$
5,061
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax2
$
109
$
107
$
143
$
529
Adjusted Margin, Pre-Tax8
8.7%
8.4%
11.3%
10.5%
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted income from operations, pre-tax2
and adjusted margin, pre-tax8 reflect strong life results
offset by unfavorable disability claims.
Corporate
Corporate reflects interest expense as well as amounts not allocated to
operating segments and includes intersegment eliminations.
Financial Results (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2018
Adjusted (Loss) from Operations, Pre-Tax2
$
(148)
$
(99)
$
(83)
$
(403)
The fourth quarter 2018 adjusted loss from operations, pre-tax2
increased as a result of higher interest expense following completion
of our combination with Express Scripts on December 20, 2018.
2019 OUTLOOK
Cigna's outlook for full year 2019 consolidated adjusted income from
operations2,3,4 is in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4
billion, or $16.00 to $16.50 per share. Cigna’s outlook excludes the
impact of additional prior year reserve development of medical costs and
potential effects of any future share repurchase4.
(dollars in millions, except where noted and per share amounts)
Projection for Full-Year Ending
December 31, 2019
2019 Consolidated Operating Metrics
Adjusted Income from Operations2,3,4
$
6,200 to 6,400
Adjusted Income from Operations, per share2,3,4
$
16.00 to 16.50
Adjusted Revenues1,3
$
131,500 to 133,500
SG&A Expense Ratio5
10.0% to 10.5%
Adjusted Tax Rate10
23.5% to 24.5%
2019 Segment-Level Operating Metrics
Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax2,3,4
Integrated Medical
$
3,650 to 3,800
Health Services
$
5,050 to 5,200
Medical Customer Growth6
300,000 to 400,000 customers
Adjusted Pharmacy Claims – Health Services11
1.17 to 1.19 billion
Medical Care Ratio5
80.5% to 81.5%
Medical Cost Trend12
3.5% to 4.5%
The foregoing statements represent the Company’s current estimates of
Cigna's 2019 consolidated and segment adjusted income from operations2,3,4
and other key metrics as of the date of this release. Actual results may
differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged
to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to
update these estimates.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind for
those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and
quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized
solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services
are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna
Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company,
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of
North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts
companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an
integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral
health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related
products including group life, accident and disability insurance.
Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions,
and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the
world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow
us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
Notes:
1.
At the consolidated level, the measure “adjusted revenues” is
not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as
a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, “total
revenues.” We define adjusted revenues as total revenues excluding
revenue contributions from transitioning pharmacy benefit
management clients, Anthem Inc. and Coventry Health Care, Inc.
(the “transitioning clients”), net realized investment results
from equity method investments, and special items. We exclude
these items from this measure because they are not indicative of
past or future underlying performance of the business. Full year
2018 total revenues included a special item of $123 million for
net investment income associated with short-term investment of
proceeds from the company’s September 2018 debt offering. See
Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of consolidated adjusted revenues
to total revenues.
2.
Adjusted income (loss) from operations is defined as
shareholders’ net income (loss) excluding the following
adjustments: net realized investment results, amortization of
acquired intangible assets, special items, and earnings
contributions from transitioning clients. Special items are
identified in Exhibit 1 of this earnings release. Adjusted income
(loss) from operations is measured on an after-tax basis for
consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results.
Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a measure of
profitability used by Cigna’s management because it presents the
underlying results of operations of Cigna’s businesses and permits
analysis of trends in underlying revenue, expenses and
shareholders’ net income. This consolidated measure is not
determined in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed as a
substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure,
shareholders’ net income. See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of
adjusted income from operations to shareholders’ net income.
Effective in the fourth quarter of 2018, Cigna updated its
segments. Refer to the Form 8-K filed on January 23, 2019 for
additional information and prior period results on the historic
and new segment bases.
3.
Management is not able to provide a reconciliation of adjusted
income from operations to shareholders’ net income (loss) or
adjusted revenues to total revenues on a forward-looking basis
because we are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort,
certain components thereof including (i) future net realized
investment results (from equity method investments with respect to
adjusted revenues) and (ii) future special items. These items are
inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which
are beyond our control. As such, any associated estimate and its
impact on shareholders’ net income could vary materially.
4.
The Company’s outlook excludes the potential effects of any
share repurchases or business combinations that may occur after
the date of this earnings release.
5.
Operating ratios are defined as follows:
•
Medical care ratio represents medical costs as a percentage of
premiums for all U.S. commercial risk products, including medical,
pharmacy, dental, stop loss and behavioral products provided
through guaranteed cost or experience-rated funding arrangements,
as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, Medicare
Supplement, Medicaid, and individual on and off-exchange products,
within our Integrated Medical segment.
•
SG&A expense ratio represents enterprise selling, general and
administrative expenses excluding special items and expenses from
transitioning clients, as a percentage of adjusted revenue at a
consolidated level.
6.
Customer relationships are defined as follows:
•
Total medical customers includes individuals in our Integrated
Medical and International Markets segments who meet any one of the
following criteria: are covered under a medical insurance policy,
managed care arrangement, or service agreement issued by Cigna;
have access to Cigna's provider network for covered services under
their medical plan; or have medical claims and services that are
administered by Cigna.
Prior period behavioral care customers have been revised to
conform to current presentation.
•
International Markets policies exclude International Markets
medical customers included in total medical customers.
•
Group Disability and Life estimated covered lives as of
December 31, 2017 has been revised to reflect final lives as
reported in Cigna's 2017 10-K.
7.
Cigna owns a 50% noncontrolling interest in its China joint
venture. Cigna's 50% share of the joint venture’s earnings is
reported in Fees and Other Revenues using the equity method of
accounting under GAAP. As such, the adjusted revenues and policy
counts for the International Markets segment do not include the
China joint venture.
8.
Adjusted margin, pre-tax, is calculated by dividing adjusted
income (loss) from operations by adjusted revenues for each
segment.
9.
Medical costs payable within the Integrated Medical segment are
presented net of reinsurance and other recoverables. The gross
medical costs payable balance was $2.70 billion as of December 31,
2018, $2.72 billion as of September 30, 2018, and $2.42 billion as
of December 31, 2017. These end of period balances reflect the
Company’s resegmentation effective in the fourth quarter of 2018,
whereby the claims and reserve balances for global health benefits
products were reclassified to the new International Markets
segment. As a result of the resegmentation, the Days Claims
Payable (DCP) as of September 30, 2018 for the new Integrated
Medical Segment was 43.6 days. The Integrated Medical segment DCP
declined 2.9 days sequentially to 40.7 days at December 31, 2018,
primarily due to stop loss seasonality generally consistent with
fourth quarter seasonality experience in prior years.
10.
The measure “consolidated adjusted tax rate” is not determined
in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute
for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, “consolidated
effective tax rate.” We define consolidated adjusted tax rate as
the income tax rate applicable to the Company’s pre-tax income
excluding net realized investment results, amortization of
acquired intangible assets, special items, and transitioning
clients. Management is not able to provide a reconciliation to the
consolidated effective tax rate on a forward-looking basis because
we are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, certain
components thereof including (i) future net realized investment
results and (ii) future special items.
11.
For Health Services adjusted pharmacy claims, non-specialty
network claims filled through 90-day programs and home delivery
claims are multiplied by three. All other network and specialty
claims are counted as one claim. Adjusted pharmacy claims guidance
does not include claims volumes associated with transitioning
clients, nor volumes expected to be insourced from OptumRx under
the terms of the transition services agreement.
12.
Medical cost trend includes all U.S. commercial employer
funding arrangements.
This press release, and oral statements made with respect to information
contained in this release, may contain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are based on Cigna's current expectations and
projections about future trends, events and uncertainties. These
statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may
include, among others, statements concerning our projected adjusted
income (loss) from operations outlook for 2019, on both a consolidated
and segment basis; projected adjusted revenue outlook for 2019;
projected global medical customer growth over year end 2018; projected
growth beyond 2019; statements concerning our long-term projected
adjusted income (loss) from operations outlook; projected medical care
and SG&A expense ratios and medical cost trends; projected adjusted
pharmacy claims; our projected consolidated adjusted tax rate; future
financial or operating performance, including our ability to deliver
personalized and innovative solutions for our customers and clients;
future growth, business strategy, strategic or operational initiatives;
economic, regulatory or competitive environments, particularly with
respect to the pace and extent of change in these areas; financing or
capital deployment plans and amounts available for future deployment;
our prospects for growth in the coming years; the merger (the “Merger”)
with Express Scripts Holding Company (“Express Scripts”) and other
statements regarding Cigna's future beliefs, expectations, plans,
intentions, financial condition or performance. You may identify
forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believe,”
“expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,”
“potential,” “may,” “should,” “will” or other words or expressions of
similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain
such terms.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both
known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to
achieve our financial, strategic and operational plans or initiatives;
our ability to predict and manage medical costs and price effectively
and develop and maintain good relationships with physicians, hospitals
and other health care providers; the impact of modifications to our
operations and processes; our ability to identify potential strategic
acquisitions or transactions and realize the expected benefits of such
transactions, including with respect to the Merger; the substantial
level of government regulation over our business and the potential
effects of new laws or regulations or changes in existing laws or
regulations; the outcome of litigation, regulatory audits,
investigations, actions and/or guaranty fund assessments; uncertainties
surrounding participation in government-sponsored programs such as
Medicare; the effectiveness and security of our information technology
and other business systems; unfavorable industry, economic or political
conditions, including foreign currency movements; acts of war,
terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics; the possibility that the
anticipated benefits (including anticipated synergies) from the Merger
cannot be realized in full, or at all or may take longer to realize than
expected; problems regarding the successful integration of the
businesses of Express Scripts and Cigna; unexpected costs regarding the
Merger; the ability to retain key personnel; as well as more specific
risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent report on Form 10-K
and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K available on the Investor
Relations section of www.cigna.com
as well as on Express Scripts’ most recent report on Form 10-K and
subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K available on the Investor
Relations section of www.express-scripts.com.
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future
performance or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Cigna undertakes
no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
may be required by law.
CIGNA CORPORATION
Exhibit 1
COMPARATIVE SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
REVENUES
Premiums
$
9,108
$
8,208
$
36,113
$
32,491
$
8,994
Fees and other revenues
1,491
1,328
5,578
5,110
1,361
Pharmacy revenues
3,257
779
5,479
2,979
747
Net investment income including special items
444
317
1,480
1,226
355
Total revenues
14,300
10,632
48,650
41,806
11,457
Revenue contributions from transitioning clients
(459
)
-
(459
)
-
-
Net realized investment losses from equity method subsidiaries
(1)
20
-
43
-
1
Special items reported in transaction-related costs
(110
)
-
(123
)
-
(13
)
Adjusted revenues
$
13,751
$
10,632
$
48,111
$
41,806
$
11,445
SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME
Shareholders' net income
$
144
$
266
$
2,637
$
2,237
$
772
After-tax adjustments to reconcile to adjusted income from
operations:
Adjustment for transitioning clients
(47
)
-
(47
)
-
-
Net realized investment (gains) losses (1)
58
(16
)
104
(156
)
(1
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
103
12
177
66
36
Special items
Transaction-related costs
402
25
669
33
108
Charges associated with litigation matters
(16
)
-
19
-
35
U.S. tax reform
3
196
(2
)
196
(5
)
Debt extinguishment costs
-
-
-
209
-
Long-term care guaranty fund assessment
-
-
-
83
-
Adjusted income from operations (2)
$
647
$
483
$
3,557
$
2,668
$
945
Pre-tax adjusted income (loss) from
operations by segment
Integrated Medical
643
520
3,502
2,922
932
Health Services
153
76
380
288
67
International Markets
120
139
735
654
195
Group Disability and Other
109
107
529
517
143
Corporate
(148
)
(99
)
(403
)
(375
)
(83
)
Consolidated pre-tax adjusted income from operations (2)
877
743
4,743
4,006
1,254
Adjusted income tax expense
(230
)
(260
)
(1,186
)
(1,338
)
(309
)
Consolidated after-tax adjusted income from operations (2)
647
483
3,557
2,668
945
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Shareholders' net income
0.55
1.07
10.54
8.77
3.14
After-tax adjustments to reconcile to adjusted income from
operations:
Adjustment for transitioning clients
(0.18
)
-
(0.19
)
-
-
Net realized investment (gains) losses (1)
0.22
(0.06
)
0.42
(0.61
)
-
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
0.39
0.05
0.71
0.26
0.15
Special items
Transaction-related costs
1.53
0.10
2.67
0.13
0.43
Charges associated with litigation matters
(0.06
)
-
0.08
-
0.14
U.S. tax reform
0.01
0.78
(0.01
)
0.77
(0.02
)
Debt extinguishment costs
-
-
-
0.82
-
Long-term care guaranty fund assessment
-
-
-
0.32
-
Adjusted income from operations (2)
2.46
1.94
14.22
10.46
3.84
Weighted average shares (in thousands)
263,421
249,181
250,200
255,072
246,112
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
380,924
243,967
243,505
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY at December 31,
41,028
13,711
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE at December 31,
$
107.71
$
56.20
(1) Beginning in 2018, Cigna's share of the realized investment
results of its joint ventures, that is reported using the equity
method in fees and other revenues, is excluded from adjusted
revenues and adjusted income from operations.
(2) Adjusted income (loss) from operations is defined as
shareholders' net income (loss) excluding the following adjustments:
realized investment results, amortization of acquired intangible
assets, special items and earnings contributions from transitioning
clients.