Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cigna Holding Co    CI

CIGNA HOLDING CO (CI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 04:01:15 pm
192.05 USD   -1.34%
07:16aCIGNA : UnitedHealth profit beats on strength in Optum, insurance units
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cigna : Employees Kick Off $25 Million Healthier Kids For Our Future Initiative By Combatting Childhood Hunger Globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:02am EST

Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) today kicks off Healthier Kids for Our Future, a $25 million five-year global initiative to improve the health and well-being of children. Cigna's 74,000 global employees will work together to put children on a healthier path, starting with reducing childhood hunger and improving nutrition in local communities. Today, Cigna employees are working side-by-side to pack food for elementary school students who might otherwise go hungry on the weekends, in partnership with the non-profit organization, Blessings in a Backpack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005232/en/

Cigna's Healthier Kids For Our Future initiative aims to help improve the health and well-being of c ...

Cigna's Healthier Kids For Our Future initiative aims to help improve the health and well-being of children globally. (Photo: Business Wire)

Healthier Kids for Our Future is part of Cigna’s $200 million investment to support local communities and improve societal health announced at the close of the company’s transaction with Express Scripts in December 2018.

“Cigna’s goal is to set a course for children to live healthy lives. Children who go hungry are more likely to be in poor physical health, struggle with mental well-being and suffer from preventable chronic conditions,” said David Cordani, president and chief executive officer of Cigna. “At Cigna, we are focused on improving peace of mind for the people we serve, and to do this, we need to serve the communities where they live, work and play. Our goal is to address food insecurity for children in order to help build healthier communities in the future.”

According to Blessings in a Backpack, there are more than 13 million American children at risk of hunger. Research has shown that food insecurity and hunger can significantly affect a child’s short- and long-term physical and mental health and may lead to poorer health outcomes later in life. Blessings in a Backpack, which has partnered with Cigna locally since 2013, is currently feeding more than 87,000 children in more than 1,000 schools across the United States.

“We are thrilled to expand our work together and help feed the many children who go hungry when they are not in school. Everything we do to support the health and well-being of children makes a difference and gives these students a path to a brighter future,” said Brooke Wiseman, chief executive officer of Blessings in Backpack.

Today’s packing events are taking place, often simultaneously, in several cities where Cigna has a significant presence and the backpacks will be distributed in those local communities.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind for those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIGNA HOLDING CO
07:16aCIGNA : UnitedHealth profit beats on strength in Optum, insurance units
RE
07:02aCIGNA : Employees Kick Off $25 Million Healthier Kids For Our Future Initiative ..
BU
01/11CIGNA CORPORATION : 's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details
BU
01/09CIGNA : HealthSpring Adds JenCare Senior Medical Center to Atlanta Network
AQ
01/09bluebird's five-year pricing model for LentiGlobin could resonate with payers
AQ
01/07CIGNA : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Cigna Corp and Subs; Removes from Unde..
AQ
01/04AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Cigna Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; Remo..
BU
01/03CIGNA : Brings Together Queen Latifah, Nick Jonas and Ted Danson to Encourage Ev..
BU
2018CIGNA : John Stockman's Medical Bills Topped $1 Million. -2-
DJ
2018CIGNA : John Stockman's Medical Bills Topped $1 Million. What Happened?
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 919 M
EBIT 2018 4 513 M
Net income 2018 3 216 M
Finance 2018 158 M
Yield 2018 0,02%
P/E ratio 2018 15,11
P/E ratio 2019 12,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 73 128 M
Chart CIGNA HOLDING CO
Duration : Period :
Cigna Holding Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA HOLDING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 243 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Independent Chairman
Eric P. Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven B. Miller Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA HOLDING CO1.12%73 128
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-0.43%238 642
ANTHEM INC-2.86%65 985
HUMANA-1.05%38 698
CENTENE CORPORATION5.72%25 134
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS6.12%12 525
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.