Cigna : Employees Kick Off $25 Million Healthier Kids For Our Future Initiative By Combatting Childhood Hunger Globally

Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) today kicks
off Healthier Kids for Our Future, a $25 million five-year global
initiative to improve the health and well-being of children. Cigna's
74,000 global employees will work together to put children on a
healthier path, starting with reducing childhood hunger and improving
nutrition in local communities. Today, Cigna employees are working
side-by-side to pack food for elementary school students who might
otherwise go hungry on the weekends, in partnership with the non-profit
organization, Blessings
in a Backpack.
Healthier Kids for Our Future is part of Cigna’s $200 million investment
to support local communities and improve societal health announced at
the close of the company’s transaction with Express Scripts in December
2018.
“Cigna’s goal is to set a course for children to live healthy lives.
Children who go hungry are more likely to be in poor physical health,
struggle with mental well-being and suffer from preventable chronic
conditions,” said David Cordani, president and chief executive officer
of Cigna. “At Cigna, we are focused on improving peace of mind for the
people we serve, and to do this, we need to serve the communities where
they live, work and play. Our goal is to address food insecurity for
children in order to help build healthier communities in the future.”
According to Blessings in a Backpack, there are more than 13 million
American children at risk of hunger. Research
has shown that food insecurity and hunger can significantly affect a
child’s short- and long-term physical and mental health and may lead to
poorer health outcomes later in life. Blessings in a Backpack, which has
partnered with Cigna locally since 2013, is currently feeding more than
87,000 children in more than 1,000 schools across the United States.
“We are thrilled to expand our work together and help feed the many
children who go hungry when they are not in school. Everything we do to
support the health and well-being of children makes a difference and
gives these students a path to a brighter future,” said Brooke Wiseman,
chief executive officer of Blessings in Backpack.
Today’s packing events are taking place, often simultaneously, in
several cities where Cigna has a significant presence and the backpacks
will be distributed in those local communities.
