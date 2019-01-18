Log in
Cigna : Photo of Cigna Building Blessings in a Backpack in Orlando

01/18/2019

ORLANDO, 18 January, 2019 - A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press photo network of Cigna and Express Scripts employees in Orlando celebrating the combination of the two companies by filling 1,500 backpacks with food for children at the Metrowest and Westpointe Elementary Schools in Orlando. The event marked the beginning of a new global $25 million program, Healthier Kids for Our Future, and demonstrated the newly combined company's commitment to communities. The local event was part of a nationwide Cigna initiative that is the largest-ever in Blessings in a Backpack's 10-Year history.

For more about the Cigna/Blessings in a Backpack event:
Cigna Employees Kick Off $25 Million Healthier Kids for Our Future Initiative by Combatting Childhood Hunger Globally

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind for those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 160 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://cigna.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/photo-cigna-building-blessings-backpack-orlando-available-business-wires-website-and

Disclaimer

CIGNA Corporation published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 18:43:05 UTC
