Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cigna Holding Co    CI

CIGNA HOLDING CO (CI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cigna : Plays Down Drug-Rebate Overhaul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Anna Wilde Mathews and Kimberly Chin

Cigna Corp. said a new federal proposal that would curb rebates from drugmakers would have minimal impact on its results and offered conservative earnings guidance for 2019, the first year it will include the operations of Express Scripts Holding Co.

The insurer's projections for the year were expected to be closely watched by investors, as they provide the first snapshot of the newly merged company's expected 2019 performance. The insurer closed its $54 billion deal for the pharmacy-benefit manager in December.

Cigna said that for 2019, it projects adjusted income of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion, or $16 to $16.50 per share. Analysts wrote that this range was slightly lower than consensus projections, but it included about $200 million, or 40 cents a share, in lingering overhead costs tied to Anthem Inc.'s early exit from its pharmacy-benefit contract with Express Scripts. The analysts hadn't factored in that cost.

Cigna said it was on track to deliver its targeted earnings of $20 to $21 per share in 2021.

During a call with analysts, Cigna played down the impact of the federal proposal released Thursday that would curtail the rebates worked out between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacy-benefit managers and insurers in the business of offering Medicare and Medicaid plans. The Trump administration said the move would lower the prices some consumers pay for prescription drugs. The proposal, which could evolve before it is finalized, isn't expected to take effect in 2019.

Currently, pharmacy-benefit managers and insurers negotiate confidential rebates and discounts on many prescription drugs. Those aren't always passed along directly to consumers who take the affected drugs, but can flow through to clients such as employers and be deployed to reduce premium costs.

Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani said that for Medicare plans, the impact of rebates is already built into rates charged for the products and the rebates aren't retained by the company. The proposed rule "will not have a meaningful impact on our growth or earnings trajectory," he said.

Mr. Cordani said the federal proposal is focused on the government programs, not the commercial market. In an interview, he said it was premature to speculate whether the federal move, if finalized, would bleed through to affect employer plans. He reiterated that currently, approximately 95% of all Express Scripts rebates are passed back to clients, mainly employers. Very few customers currently opt for the rebates to be delivered directly to patients who fill prescriptions for the affected drugs, the approach encouraged by the federal proposal, he said.

Mr. Cordani said that existing guarantees of rebate payments to clients wouldn't significantly affect 2019 results and that Cigna didn't flag their cost as a challenge for its earnings.

Cigna said the $200 million in lingering costs tied to Anthem would affect results only in 2019. The costs are related to the Anthem pharmacy-benefit business, which will be winding down over the course of the year. Anthem said this week it would terminate its Express Scripts contract and begin switching over to its new in-house pharmacy-benefit manager in March, instead of the end of the year. Anthem's departure had been expected and was already included in Cigna's long-term projections, the insurer said.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Cigna reported net income of $144 million, or 55 cents a share, down from $266 million, or $1.07 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, income from operations was $2.46 a share, above analysts' estimates of $2.42 a share.

Total revenue increased 34% to $14.3 billion, above analysts' estimates of $11.59 billion.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIGNA HOLDING CO
02:48aCIGNA : Plays Down Drug-Rebate Overhaul
DJ
02/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Blockbuster January Jobs Re..
DJ
02/01EXCLUSIVE : Top U.S. insurer to cover Amgen, Eli Lilly migraine drugs, exclude T..
RE
02/01CIGNA : Says Proposed Drug-Rebate Curbs Will Have Minimal Impact on Earnings -- ..
DJ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01CIGNA : Profit Falls, Beats Some Estimates
DJ
02/01CIGNA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01CIGNA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/01CIGNA : Delivers Strong 2018 Results as it Completes Express Scripts Transaction..
BU
01/30ANTHEM : PBM Plans Boost Earnings Expectations
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 134 B
EBIT 2019 8 532 M
Net income 2019 5 935 M
Debt 2019 35 067 M
Yield 2019 0,02%
P/E ratio 2019 12,34
P/E ratio 2020 12,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 73 894 M
Chart CIGNA HOLDING CO
Duration : Period :
Cigna Holding Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIGNA HOLDING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 243 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Cordani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Isaiah Harris Independent Chairman
Eric P. Palmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark L. Boxer Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Steven B. Miller Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIGNA HOLDING CO2.18%73 894
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP8.46%259 942
ANTHEM INC15.37%78 369
HUMANA7.86%42 389
CENTENE CORPORATION13.24%26 921
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS16.95%13 822
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.