Cigna : Plays Down Drug-Rebate Overhaul

By Anna Wilde Mathews and Kimberly Chin

Cigna Corp. said a new federal proposal that would curb rebates from drugmakers would have minimal impact on its results and offered conservative earnings guidance for 2019, the first year it will include the operations of Express Scripts Holding Co.

The insurer's projections for the year were expected to be closely watched by investors, as they provide the first snapshot of the newly merged company's expected 2019 performance. The insurer closed its $54 billion deal for the pharmacy-benefit manager in December.

Cigna said that for 2019, it projects adjusted income of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion, or $16 to $16.50 per share. Analysts wrote that this range was slightly lower than consensus projections, but it included about $200 million, or 40 cents a share, in lingering overhead costs tied to Anthem Inc.'s early exit from its pharmacy-benefit contract with Express Scripts. The analysts hadn't factored in that cost.

Cigna said it was on track to deliver its targeted earnings of $20 to $21 per share in 2021.

During a call with analysts, Cigna played down the impact of the federal proposal released Thursday that would curtail the rebates worked out between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacy-benefit managers and insurers in the business of offering Medicare and Medicaid plans. The Trump administration said the move would lower the prices some consumers pay for prescription drugs. The proposal, which could evolve before it is finalized, isn't expected to take effect in 2019.

Currently, pharmacy-benefit managers and insurers negotiate confidential rebates and discounts on many prescription drugs. Those aren't always passed along directly to consumers who take the affected drugs, but can flow through to clients such as employers and be deployed to reduce premium costs.

Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani said that for Medicare plans, the impact of rebates is already built into rates charged for the products and the rebates aren't retained by the company. The proposed rule "will not have a meaningful impact on our growth or earnings trajectory," he said.

Mr. Cordani said the federal proposal is focused on the government programs, not the commercial market. In an interview, he said it was premature to speculate whether the federal move, if finalized, would bleed through to affect employer plans. He reiterated that currently, approximately 95% of all Express Scripts rebates are passed back to clients, mainly employers. Very few customers currently opt for the rebates to be delivered directly to patients who fill prescriptions for the affected drugs, the approach encouraged by the federal proposal, he said.

Mr. Cordani said that existing guarantees of rebate payments to clients wouldn't significantly affect 2019 results and that Cigna didn't flag their cost as a challenge for its earnings.

Cigna said the $200 million in lingering costs tied to Anthem would affect results only in 2019. The costs are related to the Anthem pharmacy-benefit business, which will be winding down over the course of the year. Anthem said this week it would terminate its Express Scripts contract and begin switching over to its new in-house pharmacy-benefit manager in March, instead of the end of the year. Anthem's departure had been expected and was already included in Cigna's long-term projections, the insurer said.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Cigna reported net income of $144 million, or 55 cents a share, down from $266 million, or $1.07 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, income from operations was $2.46 a share, above analysts' estimates of $2.42 a share.

Total revenue increased 34% to $14.3 billion, above analysts' estimates of $11.59 billion.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com