Cigna : Profit Falls, Beats Some Estimates

By Kimberly Chin



Cigna Corp. (CI) said profit fell 46% in the fourth quarter though it beat adjusted earnings and revenue estimates as its customer base grew.

Cigna reported net income of $144 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $266 million, or $1.07 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $2.28 a share.

On an adjusted basis, income from operations was $2.46 a share, above analysts' estimates of $2.42 a share.

Total revenue increased 34% to $14.3 billion. This was above analysts' estimates of $11.59 billion.

Cigna said it expects full-year 2019 adjusted revenue between $131.5 billion to $133.5 billion and adjusted income from operations of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

In December, Cigna and Express Scripts Holding Co. completed its $54 billion merger, bringing together a health insurer with a strong employer focus and a pharmacy-benefit manager.

