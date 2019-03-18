CIM Commercial Trust Corporation : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ & TASE:CMCT) ("we", "our",
“CMCT”, “CIM Commercial”, or the "Company"), a real estate investment
trust ("REIT") that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and
creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities
throughout the United States, today reported operating results for the
three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Annualized rent per occupied square foot1 on a same-store
basis increased 6.9% to $43.64 as of December 31, 2018 compared to
$40.82 as of December 31, 2017; annualized rent per occupied square
foot across all properties was $45.21 as of December 31, 2018.
Our same-store office portfolio was 95.4% leased as of December 31,
2018.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, we executed 160,927 square feet of
leases with terms longer than 12 months, of which 119,476 square feet
were recurring leases executed at our same-store office portfolio,
representing same-store cash rent growth per square foot of 56.1%.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(4,948,000), or
$(0.11) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to
net income attributable to common stockholders of $20,366,000, or
$0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Same-store office segment NOI2 decreased 5.9%, while
same-store office cash NOI2 decreased 15.2%, for the fourth
quarter of 2018 from the corresponding period in 2017.
Same-store office segment net operating income (“NOI”), excluding
lease termination income,2 increased 7.9%, and same- store
office cash NOI, excluding lease termination income,2 increased
6.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 from the corresponding period in
2017.
Funds from operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders3
was $8,497,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to $10,261,000, or $0.18 per diluted share,
for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Management Commentary
Charles E. Garner II, CEO of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, stated,
“We generated strong same-store NOI growth, excluding lease termination
income, in the fourth quarter as compared to the year-earlier period.
The increase was driven by higher average rent per square foot and
reflects the strength of our portfolio. We are well positioned to grow
through same-store growth, development, and accretive acquisitions.”
Program to Unlock Embedded Value in Our Portfolio and Improve Trading
Liquidity of Our Common Stock
We sold six properties in early March 2019 as part of our previously
announced program to unlock embedded value in our portfolio and improve
the trading liquidity of our common stock. The properties were located
in Oakland, California, San Francisco, California, and Washington, D.C.
and represent more than 50% of the properties that we targeted for sale
in connection with the program. Three additional properties are being
actively marketed for sale.
______________________________
1
Annualized rent per occupied square foot represents gross monthly
base rent under leases commenced as of the specified periods,
multiplied by twelve. This amount reflects total cash rent before
abatements. Where applicable, annualized rent has been grossed up by
adding annualized expense reimbursements to base rent. Annualized
rent for certain office properties includes rent attributable to
retail.
2
Please see our definition of "same-store" on page 10 and a
reconciliation of these metrics to net income starting on page 11.
3
Please see page 8 for a reconciliation of net (loss) income
attributable to common stockholders to FFO attributable to common
stockholders and a discussion of the benefits and limitations of FFO
as a supplemental measure of operating performance.
After the completion of such property sales, we intend to provide
liquidity to our common stockholders by returning a significant portion
of the net proceeds from the property sales to them. Further, we expect
that shares of our common stock held by our majority stockholder will be
distributed to a diverse group of holders which we expect to be
comprised of some of the current investors of such majority stockholder.
We believe that these actions will improve the trading liquidity of our
common stock and that the price of our common stock will better reflect
the strength of our underlying portfolio.
We intend to continue to maintain a highly-flexible capital structure
and expect to continue to target a 45% common equity percentage of total
capitalization, based on fair value.
Financial Highlights
As of December 31, 2018, our real estate portfolio consisted of 21
assets, all of which were fee-simple properties. The portfolio included
19 office properties (including one parking garage and two development
sites, one of which is being used as a parking lot), totaling
approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet and one hotel with an
ancillary parking garage, which has a total of 503 rooms. We also
operate a lending business.
Fourth Quarter 2018
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(4,948,000), or
$(0.11) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, compared to net income attributable to common
stockholders of $20,366,000, or $0.36 per diluted share of common stock,
for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease is primarily
attributable to the gain on sale of real estate of $23,005,000
recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2017, and
increases in certain costs during the three months ended December 31,
2018, including an increase of $2,358,000 in redeemable preferred stock
dividends declared and accumulated, an increase of $587,000 in
transaction costs and an increase of $545,000 in depreciation and
amortization, partially offset by an increase of $579,000 in net
operating income of our operating segments and a decrease of $484,000 in
interest expense not allocated to our operating segments.
FFO attributable to common stockholders was $8,497,000, or $0.19 per
diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended December 31,
2018, compared to $10,261,000, or $0.18 per diluted share of common
stock, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in FFO
attributable to common stockholders was primarily attributable to an
increase of $2,358,000 in redeemable preferred stock dividends declared
and accumulated and an increase of $587,000 in transaction costs,
partially offset by an increase of $579,000 in net operating income of
our operating segments and a decrease of $484,000 in interest expense
not allocated to our operating segments.
Fiscal Year 2018
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $14,298,000, or $0.33
per diluted share of common stock, for the twelve months ended December
31, 2018, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of
$377,813,000, or $5.47 per diluted share of common stock, for the twelve
months ended December 31, 2017.
FFO attributable to common stockholders was $38,930,000, or $0.89 per
diluted share of common stock, for the twelve months ended December 31,
2018, compared to $47,540,000, or $0.69 per diluted share of common
stock, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Segment Information
Our reportable segments during the three months ended December 31, 2018
consisted of two types of commercial real estate properties, namely,
office and hotel, as well as a segment for our lending business. Our
reportable segments during the three months ended December 31, 2017
consisted of three types of commercial real estate properties, namely,
office, hotel and multifamily, as well as a segment for our lending
business. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(4,948,000),
or $(0.11) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, compared to net income attributable to common
stockholders of $20,366,000, or $0.36 per diluted share of common stock,
for the three months ended December 31, 2017, which represents a
decrease of $(25,314,000), or $(0.47) per diluted share of common stock.
Total segment NOI was $26,548,000 for the three months ended December
31, 2018, compared to $25,969,000 for the three months ended December
31, 2017. 4
______________________________
4
Please see our reconciliations of total segment NOI to net income
starting on page 11.
Office
Same-Store
Same-store office segment NOI, excluding lease termination income,
increased 7.9% on a GAAP basis and increased 6.6% on a cash basis for
the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months
ended December 31, 2017. Same-store office segment NOI decreased 5.9% on
a GAAP basis and decreased 15.2% on a cash basis for the three months
ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31,
2017. The decrease in same-store office segment NOI was primarily due to
a decrease in expense reimbursements at one of our Washington, D.C.
properties, a decrease in lease termination income at one of our
California properties, and an increase in operating expenses at certain
of our California properties, partially offset by a decrease in other
tenant reimbursable expenses at one of our Washington, D.C. properties
and an increase in rental revenue at certain of our California
properties due to increases in rental rates.
At December 31, 2018, the Company’s same-store office portfolio was
93.1% occupied, a decrease of 100 basis points year- over-year on a
same-store basis, and 95.4% leased, an increase of 20 basis points
year-over-year on a same-store basis. The annualized rent per occupied
square foot on a same-store basis was $43.64 at December 31, 2018
compared to $40.82 at December 31, 2017. For the three months ended
December 31, 2018, the Company executed 119,476 square feet of recurring
leases at our same-store office portfolio, representing same-store cash
rent growth per square foot of 56.1%.
Total
Office segment NOI increased to $22,498,000 for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, from $20,894,000 for the three months ended December
31, 2017.5 The increase was primarily attributable to a
decrease in other tenant reimbursable expenses at one of our Washington,
D.C. properties, an increase due to the acquisition of two office
properties in December 2017 and January 2018, an increase in rental
revenue at certain of our California properties due to increases in
rental rates, and an increase from real estate tax refunds related to
prior years received during the three months ended December 31, 2018 for
the property in Washington, D.C. that we sold in October 2017, partially
offset by a decrease in expense reimbursements at one of our Washington,
D.C. properties, a decrease in lease termination income at one of our
California properties, and an increase in operating expenses at certain
of our California properties.
Hotel
Hotel segment NOI was $2,848,000 for the three months ended December 31,
2018, compared to $2,958,000 for the three months ended December 31,
2017.5
Multifamily
During the three months ended December 31, 2017, we sold our last
multifamily property. Multifamily segment NOI was $407,000 for the three
months ended December 31, 2017.5
Lending
Our lending segment primarily consists of our SBA 7(a) lending platform,
which is a national lender that primarily originates loans to small
businesses in the hospitality industry. Lending segment NOI was
$1,202,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to
$1,710,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.5 The
decrease was primarily due to a decrease in premium income from the sale
of the government guaranteed portion of our SBA 7(a) loans.
Debt and Equity
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, we issued 391,451
Series A preferred units, with each Series A preferred unit consisting
of one share of Series A preferred stock and one warrant to purchase
0.25 shares of our common stock, resulting in net proceeds of
approximately $9,011,000. Net proceeds represent gross proceeds offset
by costs specifically identifiable to the offering of the Series A
preferred units, such as commissions, dealer manager fees, and other
offering fees and expenses.
______________________________
5
Please see our reconciliations of office, hotel, multifamily and
lending segment NOI to net income starting on page 11.
In October 2018, CIM Commercial entered into a revolving credit facility
with a bank syndicate pursuant to which CIM Commercial can borrow up to
a maximum of $250,000,000, subject to a borrowing base calculation. The
revolving credit facility is secured by deeds of trust on certain
properties and bears interest at (i) the base rate plus 0.55% or (ii)
LIBOR plus 1.55%. At December 31, 2018, $130,000,000 was outstanding
under the revolving credit facility. Subsequent to December 31, 2018, we
repaid the outstanding balance on this facility, which was $130,000,000
at such time. We expect the revolving credit facility to remain in place
following our program to unlock embedded value in our portfolio and
improve trading liquidity of our common stock.
Dispositions
In March 2019 we completed the disposition of six assets in San
Francisco, California; Oakland, California; and Washington, D.C.
Dividends
On December 4, 2018, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per
share of our common stock, which was paid on December 27, 2018 to
stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2018.
In addition, we declared an annual cash dividend of $1.56035 per share
of our Series L preferred stock. The dividend paid for 2018 also
included a prorated dividend to cover the period from and including the
original date of issuance of the Series L preferred stock to and
including December 31, 2017. The dividend was paid on January 17, 2019
to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2018.
Further, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of
our Series A preferred stock, or portion thereof for issuances during
the period from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, which was paid on
January 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on
January 5, 2019.
About CIM Commercial
CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily
acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in
vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United
States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San
Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by
affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and
operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house
research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing,
and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements."
You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate
strictly to historical or current facts or discuss the business and
affairs of CIM Commercial on a prospective basis. Further, statements
that include words such as "may," "will," "project," "might," "expect,"
“target,” "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would,"
"estimate," "continue," "pursue," "potential", "forecast", "seek",
"plan", or "should" or the negative or other words or expressions of
similar meaning, may identify forward-looking statements.
CIM Commercial bases these forward-looking statements on particular
assumptions that it has made in light of its experience, as well as its
perception of expected future developments and other factors that it
believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These forward-looking
statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of CIM
Commercial and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject
to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those associated
with (i) CIM Commercial's ability to consummate the sales of properties
currently targeted for sale, (ii) the extent to which capital is
returned to stockholders, if at all, and the timing thereof, (iii) the
decision of CIM Commercial's majority stockholder to distribute shares
of CIM Commercial common stock to its investors and (iv) general
economic, market and other conditions. For a further list and
description of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking
statements, see CIM Commercial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.
As you read and consider the information herein, you are cautioned to
not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These
statements are not guarantees of performance or results and speak only
as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve risks,
uncertainties and assumptions. In light of these risks and
uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results and events
contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in
fact transpire. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not
possible for CIM Commercial to predict all of them. Nor can CIM
Commercial assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which
any factor, or combination of factors may cause results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward looking statement. CIM
Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any
revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, except as required by law.
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Investments in real estate, net
$
1,040,937
$
957,725
Cash and cash equivalents
54,931
129,310
Restricted cash
22,512
27,008
Loans receivable, net
83,248
81,056
Accounts receivable, net
6,640
13,627
Deferred rent receivable and charges, net
84,230
84,748
Other intangible assets, net
9,531
6,381
Other assets
18,197
36,533
Assets held for sale, net
22,175
-
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,342,401
$
1,336,388
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Debt, net
$
588,671
$
630,852
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
41,598
26,394
Intangible liabilities, net
2,872
1,070
Due to related parties
10,951
8,814
Other liabilities
16,535
14,629
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale, net
28,766
-
Total liabilities
689,393
681,759
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK: Series A, $0.001 par value; 36,000,000
shares authorized; 1,566,386 and 1,565,346 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2018 and 1,225,734 and
1,224,712 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December
31, 2017; liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, subject to
adjustment
35,733
27,924
EQUITY:
Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
36,000,000 shares authorized; 1,287,169 and 1,281,804 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2018 and 61,435 and
60,592 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31,
2017; liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, subject to
adjustment
31,866
1,508
Series L cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
9,000,000 shares authorized; 8,080,740 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2018 and 2017; liquidation preference of $28.37 per
share, subject to adjustment
229,251
229,251
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized;
43,795,073 and 43,784,939 shares issued and outstanding at December
31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
44
44
Additional paid-in capital
790,354
792,631
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,806
1,631
Distributions in excess of earnings
(436,883
)
(399,250
)
Total stockholders' equity
616,438
625,815
Noncontrolling interests
837
890
Total equity
617,275
626,705
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY
$
1,342,401
$
1,336,388
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUES:
Rental and other property income
$
34,831
$
32,105
$
138,310
$
166,587
Hotel income
8,108
8,245
35,672
35,576
Expense reimbursements
2,934
6,373
10,023
16,646
Interest and other income
4,254
6,021
13,719
17,567
50,127
52,744
197,724
236,376
EXPENSES:
Rental and other property operating
20,933
25,318
80,171
101,585
Asset management and other fees to related parties
5,976
6,792
24,451
30,251
Interest
7,293
7,693
27,702
36,338
General and administrative
2,671
811
9,167
5,479
Transaction costs
579
(8
)
938
11,862
Depreciation and amortization
13,445
12,900
53,228
58,364
Impairment of real estate
-
-
-
13,100
50,897
53,506
195,657
256,979
Gain on sale of real estate
-
23,005
-
401,737
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(770
)
22,243
2,067
381,134
Provision for income taxes
130
183
925
1,376
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(900
)
22,060
1,142
379,758
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
(11
)
(21
)
(21
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
(906
)
22,049
1,121
379,737
Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared and accumulated
(4,043
)
(1,685
)
(15,423
)
(1,926
)
Redeemable preferred stock redemptions
1
2
4
2
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(4,948
)
$
20,366
$
(14,298
)
$
377,813
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
(0.11
)
$
0.36
$
(0.33
)
$
5.47
Diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
0.36
$
(0.33
)
$
5.47
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING:
Basic
43,795
55,885
43,792
69,062
Diluted
43,795
55,917
43,792
69,070
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Funds from Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
We believe that FFO is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of
the performance of a REIT and that it is frequently used by securities
analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of
REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO
represents net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders,
computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
("GAAP"), which reflects the deduction of redeemable preferred stock
dividends accumulated, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real
estate, impairment of real estate, and real estate depreciation and
amortization. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards
established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts
(the "NAREIT").
Like any metric, FFO should not be used as the only measure of our
performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization and
captures neither the changes in the value of our real estate properties
that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital
expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating
performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect
and could materially impact our operating results. Other REITs may not
calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the
NAREIT; accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to the FFOs of other
REITs. Therefore, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net
income (loss) as a measure of our performance and should not be used as
a supplement to or substitute measure for cash flows from operating
activities computed in accordance with GAAP. FFO should not be used as a
measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to
fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net (loss) income
attributable to common stockholders to FFO attributable to common
stockholders:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(4,948
)
$
20,366
$
(14,298
)
$
377,813
Depreciation and amortization
13,445
12,900
53,228
58,364
Impairment of real estate
-
-
-
13,100
Gain on sale of depreciable assets
-
(23,005
)
-
(401,737
)
FFO attributable to common stockholders
$
8,497
$
10,261
$
38,930
$
47,540
FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.89
$
0.69
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings per share ("EPS") for the year-to-date period may differ from
the sum of quarterly EPS amounts due to the required method for
computing EPS for the respective periods. In addition, EPS is calculated
independently for each component and may not be additive due to rounding.
The following table reconciles the numerator and denominator used in
computing our basic and diluted per-share amounts for net (loss) income
attributable to common stockholders:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Numerator:
Basic net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(4,948
)
$
20,366
$
(14,298
)
$
377,813
Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared on dilutive shares
-
9
-
9
Diluted net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(4,948
)
$
20,375
$
(14,298
)
$
377,822
Denominator:
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
43,795
55,885
43,792
69,062
Effect of dilutive securities—contingently issuable shares
-
32
-
8
Diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents
outstanding
43,795
55,917
43,792
69,070
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per share:
Basic
$
(0.11
)
$
0.36
$
(0.33
)
$
5.47
Diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
0.36
$
(0.33
)
$
5.47
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income
(Unaudited and in thousands)
We internally evaluate the operating performance and financial results
of our real estate segments based on segment NOI, which is defined as
rental and other property income and expense reimbursements less
property related expenses and excludes non-property income and expenses,
interest expense, depreciation and amortization, corporate related
general and administrative expenses, gain (loss) on sale of real estate,
impairment of real estate, transaction costs, and provision for income
taxes. For our lending segment, we define NOI as interest income net of
interest expense and general overhead expenses. We also evaluate the
operating performance and financial results of our operating segments
using cash basis NOI, or "cash NOI". We define cash NOI as segment NOI
adjusted to exclude the effect of the straight lining of rents, acquired
above/below market lease amortization and other adjustments required by
GAAP.
Segment NOI and cash NOI are not measures of operating results or cash
flows from operating activities as measured by GAAP and should not be
considered alternatives to income from continuing operations, or to cash
flows as a measure of liquidity, or as an indication of our performance
or of our ability to pay dividends. Companies may not calculate segment
NOI or cash NOI in the same manner. We consider segment NOI and cash NOI
to be useful performance measures to investors and management because,
when compared across periods, they reflect the revenues and expenses
directly associated with owning and operating our properties and the
impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and
operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from
income from continuing operations. Additionally, we believe that cash
NOI is helpful to investors because it eliminates straight line rent and
other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.
To facilitate a comparison of our segments and portfolio between
reporting periods, we calculate comparable amounts for a subset of our
segments and portfolio referred to as our “same-store properties.” Our
same-store properties are ones which we have owned and operated in a
consistent manner and reported in our consolidated results during the
entire span of the periods being reported. We excluded from our
same-store property set this quarter any properties (i) acquired on or
after October 1, 2017; (ii) sold or otherwise removed from our
consolidated financial statements on or before December 31, 2018; or
(iii) that underwent a major repositioning project we believed
significantly affected its results at any point during the period
commencing on October 1, 2017 and ending on December 31, 2018.
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (Continued)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Below is a reconciliation of cash NOI excluding lease termination income
to net income (loss) attributable to the Company:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Same- Store Office
Non- Same- Store Office
Total Office
Hotel
Multi- family
Lending
Total
Cash net operating income excluding lease termination income
$
20,119
$
1,983
$
22,102
$
2,848
$
-
$
1,202
$
26,152
Cash lease termination income
6
-
6
-
-
-
6
Cash net operating income
20,125
1,983
22,108
2,848
-
1,202
26,158
Deferred rent and amortization of intangible assets, liabilities,
and lease inducements
(149
)
539
390
-
-
-
390
Straight line rent, below-market ground lease and amortization of
intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Straight line lease termination income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Segment net operating income
$
19,976
$
2,522
$
22,498
$
2,848
$
-
$
1,202
$
26,548
Asset management and other fees to related parties
(5,511
)
Interest expense
(6,998
)
General and administrative
(785
)
Transaction costs
(579
)
Depreciation and amortization
(13,445
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(770
)
Provision for income taxes
(130
)
Net loss
(900
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
Net loss attributable to the Company
$
(906
)
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (Continued)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Same- Store Office
Non- Same- Store Office
Total Office
Hotel
Multi- family
Lending
Total
Cash net operating income (loss) excluding lease termination income
$
18,872
$
(335
)
$
18,537
$
2,959
$
404
$
1,700
$
23,600
Cash lease termination income
4,871
-
4,871
-
3
-
4,874
Cash net operating income (loss)
23,743
(335
)
23,408
2,959
407
1,700
28,474
Deferred rent and amortization of intangible assets, liabilities,
and lease inducements
(366
)
11
(355
)
(1
)
-
-
(356
)
Straight line rent, below-market ground lease and amortization of
intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
10
10
Straight line lease termination income
(2,159
)
-
(2,159
)
-
-
-
(2,159
)
Segment net operating income (loss)
$
21,218
$
(324
)
$
20,894
$
2,958
$
407
$
1,710
$
25,969
Asset management and other fees to related parties
(5,801
)
Interest expense
(7,482
)
General and administrative
(556
)
Transaction costs
8
Depreciation and amortization
(12,900
)
Gain on sale of real estate
23,005
Income before provision for income taxes
22,243
Provision for income taxes
(183
)
Net income
22,060
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(11
)
Net income attributable to the Company
$
22,049
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (Continued)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Below is a reconciliation of segment NOI excluding lease termination
income to net income (loss) attributable to the Company:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Same- Store Office
Non- Same- Store Office
Total Office
Hotel
Multi- family
Lending
Total
Segment net operating income excluding lease termination income
$
19,970
$
2,522
$
22,492
$
2,848
$
-
$
1,202
$
26,542
Lease termination income
6
-
6
-
-
-
6
Segment net operating income
$
19,976
$
2,522
$
22,498
$
2,848
$
-
$
1,202
$
26,548
Asset management and other fees to related parties
(5,511
)
Interest expense
(6,998
)
General and administrative
(785
)
Transaction costs
(579
)
Depreciation and amortization
(13,445
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(770
)
Provision for income taxes
(130
)
Net loss
(900
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
Net loss attributable to the Company
$
(906
)
CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (Continued)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Same- Store Office
Non- Same- Store Office
Total Office
Hotel
Multi- family
Lending
Total
Segment net operating income (loss) excluding lease termination
income
$
18,506
$
(324
)
$
18,182
$
2,958
$
404
$
1,710
$
23,254
Lease termination income
2,712
-
2,712
-
3
-
2,715
Segment net operating income (loss)
$
21,218
$
(324
)
$
20,894
$
2,958
$
407
$
1,710
$
25,969
Asset management and other fees to related parties
(5,801
)
Interest expense
(7,482
)
General and administrative
(556
)
Transaction costs
8
Depreciation and amortization
(12,900
)
Gain on sale of real estate
23,005
Income before provision for income taxes
22,243
Provision for income taxes
(183
)
Net income
22,060
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests