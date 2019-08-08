CIM Commercial Trust Corporation : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results 0 08/08/2019 | 06:41pm EDT Send by mail :

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L) ("we", "our", "CMCT", "CIM Commercial", or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States, today reported operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. On August 8, 2019, we announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split on our common stock, to be effective on September 3, 2019. None of the share or per share amounts in this release reflect the effect of such reverse stock split. Second Quarter 2019 Highlights Annualized rent per occupied square foot 1 on a same-store 2 basis increased 8.1% to $48.94 as of June 30, 2019 compared to $45.27 as of June 30, 2018; annualized rent per occupied square foot 1 across all properties was $48.94 as of June 30, 2019.

on a same-store basis increased 8.1% to $48.94 as of June 30, 2019 compared to $45.27 as of June 30, 2018; annualized rent per occupied square foot across all properties was $48.94 as of June 30, 2019. Our same-store 2 office portfolio was 88.2% leased as of June 30, 2019 compared to 92.9% as of June 30, 2018.

office portfolio was 88.2% leased as of June 30, 2019 compared to 92.9% as of June 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, we executed 24,115 square feet of leases with terms longer than 12 months, of which 17,821 square feet were recurring leases executed at our same-store 2 office portfolio, representing same-store 2 cash rent growth per square foot of 6.0%.

office portfolio, representing same-store cash rent growth per square foot of 6.0%. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $48,260,000, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1,876,000), or $(0.04) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Same-store 2 office segment net operating income 3 ("NOI") decreased 5.0%, while same-store 2 office cash NOI 3 decreased 5.5%, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

office segment net operating income ("NOI") decreased 5.0%, while same-store office cash NOI decreased 5.5%, for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. Funds from operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders4 was $3,024,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, inclusive of $4,911,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in loss on early extinguishment of debt, compared to $11,449,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. _____________________________ 1 Annualized rent per occupied square foot represents gross monthly base rent under leases commenced as of the specified periods, multiplied by twelve. This amount reflects total cash rent before abatements. Where applicable, annualized rent has been grossed up by adding annualized expense reimbursements to base rent. Annualized rent for certain office properties includes rent attributable to retail. 2 Please see our definition of "same-store properties" on page 12. 3 Please see our reconciliations of office, hotel, lending, and total segment NOI to net income attributable to the Company starting on page 13. 4 Please see page 9 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO attributable to common stockholders and a discussion of the benefits and limitations of FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance. Program to Unlock Embedded Value in Our Portfolio and Improve Trading Liquidity of Our Common Stock As described in a separate release, our Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $14.00 per share of common stock primarily funded by the net proceeds (after the repayment of debt) received from the sale of 10 properties during 2019 and borrowings on our revolving credit facility. We have also been informed that approximately 31.9 million of the shares of our common stock held by our principal stockholder (the "Fund”), representing approximately 72.8% of the outstanding shares of our common stock, will be distributed to approximately 19 members of the Fund by the end of August 2019. Such distribution will increase the public float of our common stock, which we believe will in turn increase the trading liquidity of our common stock and improve our access to capital, benefiting both preferred and common stockholders. Following such distribution, the Fund is expected to own approximately 16.9% of the outstanding shares of our common stock. No further property sales will be made under the program to unlock embedded value in our portfolio and improve the trading liquidity of our common stock. Our remaining portfolio, after the sale of two office properties and one development site, all in Washington, D.C., in July 2019, consists of approximately 1.3 million rentable square feet of office space in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland, California, and Austin, Texas and a 503-room hotel and ancillary parking garage in Sacramento, California. Three properties in Oakland and Sacramento, California, and Austin, Texas include additional development opportunities. Guidance We are initiating guidance for 2019 NOI and net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as follows: 2019 Outlook Low High (Unaudited, estimated and in millions) Cash NOI from retained properties and lending activities $ 47.1 $ 48.1 Non-cash adjustments from retained properties and lending activities 4.1 4.1 Segment NOI from retained properties and lending activities 51.2 52.2 Segment NOI from sold properties 16.0 16.0 Total Segment NOI 67.2 68.2 Asset management and other fees to related parties and G&A (21.0 ) (20.5 ) Depreciation and amortization, interest expense, non-segment interest and other

income, provision for income taxes, redeemable preferred stock dividends

declared or accumulated, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (52.2 ) (52.2 ) Gain on sale of real estate, impairment of real estate, loss on early

extinguishment of debt, and transaction costs 333.6 333.6 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 327.6 $ 329.1 Key 2019 Assumptions No acquisitions or additional dispositions after the sale of two office properties and one development site, all in Washington, D.C., on July 30, 2019, occur during the remainder of 2019.

No future transaction costs, offerings or share repurchases have been assumed, except for continued monthly issuances of Series A preferred units. Financial Highlights As of June 30, 2019, our real estate portfolio consisted of 14 assets, all of which are fee-simple properties. The portfolio included 12 office properties (including two development sites, one of which is being used as a parking lot), totaling approximately 1.9 million rentable square feet, and one hotel, with an ancillary parking garage, which has 503 rooms. Two of such properties and one development site in Washington, D.C. were sold in July 2019. We also own and operate a lending business. Second Quarter 2019 Net income attributable to common stockholders was $48,260,000, or $1.07 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1,876,000), or $(0.04) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the gain on sale of real estate of $55,221,000, a decrease of $6,140,000 in depreciation and amortization, a decrease of $4,497,000 in interest expense not allocated to our operating segments, a decrease of $1,767,000 in asset management and other fees to related parties not allocated to our operating segments, an increase of $1,499,000 in interest and other income not allocated to our operating segments, and a decrease of $406,000 in general and administrative expense not allocated to our operating segments, partially offset by a decrease of $11,340,000 in net operating income5 of our operating segments, a $4,911,000 loss on early extinguishment of debt, a $2,800,000 impairment of real estate, and an increase of $488,000 in redeemable preferred stock dividends declared or accumulated. FFO attributable to common stockholders6 was $3,024,000, or $0.07 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $11,449,000, or $0.26 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in FFO attributable to common stockholders6 is primarily attributable to a decrease of $11,340,000 in the NOI5 of our operating segments, a $4,911,000 loss on early extinguishment of debt, and an increase of $488,000 in redeemable preferred stock dividends declared or accumulated, partially offset by a decrease of $4,497,000 in interest expense not allocated to our operating segments, a decrease of $1,767,000 in asset management and other fees to related parties not allocated to our operating segments, an increase of $1,499,000 in interest and other income not allocated to our operating segments, and a decrease of $406,000 in general and administrative expense not allocated to our operating segments. Year to Date 2019 Net income attributable to common stockholders was $335,891,000, or $7.36 per diluted share of common stock, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(4,902,000), or $(0.11) per diluted share of common stock, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. FFO attributable to common stockholders6 was $(11,096,000), or $(0.25) per diluted share of common stock, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $21,571,000, or $0.49 per diluted share of common stock, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. ____________________________ 5 Please see our reconciliations of office, hotel, lending, and total segment NOI to net income attributable to the Company starting on page 13. 6 Please see page 9 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO attributable to common stockholders and a discussion of the benefits and limitations of FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance. Segment Information Our reportable segments during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 consisted of two types of commercial real estate properties, namely, office and hotel, as well as a segment for our lending business. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $48,260,000, or $1.07 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1,876,000), or $(0.04) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, which represents an increase of $50,136,000, or $1.11 per diluted share of common stock. Total segment NOI7 was $18,012,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $29,352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Office Same-Store8 Same-store8 office segment NOI7 decreased 5.0% on a GAAP basis and decreased 5.5% on a cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in same-store8 office segment NOI7 is primarily due to lower revenues at an office property in Los Angeles, California that is being repositioned into vibrant, collaborative office space after the expiration in April 2019 of a lease agreement for 100% of such property, which space has been partially occupied by a related party since May 2019. This was partially offset by increases in rental revenue at certain of our properties due to increases in rental rates as a result of leasing activity. At June 30, 2019, the Company’s same-store8 office portfolio was 88.1% occupied, a decrease of 460 basis points year-over-year on a same-store8 basis, and 88.2% leased, a decrease of 470 basis points year-over-year on a same-store8 basis. The annualized rent per occupied square foot9 on a same-store8 basis was $48.94 at June 30, 2019 compared to $45.27 at June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company executed 17,821 square feet of recurring leases at our same-store8 office portfolio, representing same-store8 cash rent growth per square foot of 6.0%. ____________________________ 7 Please see our reconciliations of office, hotel, lending, and total segment NOI to net income attributable to the Company starting on page 13. 8 Please see our definition of "same-store properties" on page 12. 9 Annualized rent per occupied square foot represents gross monthly base rent under leases commenced as of the specified periods, multiplied by twelve. This amount reflects total cash rent before abatements. Where applicable, annualized rent has been grossed up by adding annualized expense reimbursements to base rent. Annualized rent for certain office properties includes rent attributable to retail. Total Office segment NOI10 decreased to $12,935,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $23,863,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is primarily attributable to the sale of three office properties and a parking garage in Oakland, California, the sale of an office property in Washington, D.C., and the sale of an office property in San Francisco, California, all of which were consummated in March 2019, the sale of an office property in Oakland, California, which was consummated in May 2019, and lower revenues at an office property in Los Angeles, California that is being repositioned into vibrant, collaborative office space after the expiration in April 2019 of a lease agreement for 100% of such property, which space has been partially occupied by a related party since May 2019, partially offset by increases in rental revenue at certain of our properties due to increases in rental rates as a result of leasing activity. Hotel Hotel segment NOI10 was $3,522,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4,110,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease is primarily due to lower food and beverage revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2019. Lending Our lending segment primarily consists of our SBA 7(a) lending platform, which is a national lender that primarily originates loans to small businesses in the hospitality industry. Lending segment NOI10 was $1,555,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1,379,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher revenue as a result of the recognition of accretion of discounts related to increased prepayments on our loans and increases in the prime rate, partially offset by an increase in interest expense as a result of the issuance of the SBA 7(a) loan-backed notes in May 2018. Debt and Equity During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we issued 455,464 Series A preferred units, with each Series A preferred unit consisting of one share of Series A preferred stock and one warrant to purchase 0.25 shares of our common stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $10,415,000. Net proceeds represent gross proceeds offset by costs specifically identifiable to the offering of the Series A preferred units, such as commissions, dealer manager fees, and other offering fees and expenses. On May 16, 2019, one mortgage loan with an outstanding principal balance of $39,500,000 at such time, was legally defeased in connection with the sale of the related property in Oakland, California. Dispositions On May 16, 2019, we sold a 100% fee-simple interest in one office property in San Francisco, California to an unrelated third-party and recognized a gain of $55,221,000. Dividends On June 4, 2019, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of our common stock, which was paid on June 27, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019. Further, we declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of our Series A preferred stock, or portion thereof for issuances during the period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019, which was paid on July 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019. ____________________________ 10 Please see our reconciliations of office, hotel, lending, and total segment NOI to net income attributable to the Company starting on page 13. About CIM Commercial CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com). FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements about CIM Commercial's outlook for net income (loss), NOI and derivations thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that management of CIM Commercial has made in light of its experience, as well as its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of CIM Commercial and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those associated with (i) the timing, manner and extent, if any, of the distribution of shares of common stock held by the principal stockholder of CMCT to its members, (ii) the timing, manner and extent, if any, of repurchases of Series L preferred stock by the Company, and (iii) general economic, market and other conditions. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, see CIM Commercial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and the Registration Statement on Form S-11 (No. 333-210880) relating to the Series A preferred stock. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results and speak only as of the date such statements are made. CIM Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to its forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, changes in assumptions or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Investments in real estate, net $ 504,302 $ 1,040,937 Cash and cash equivalents 373,665 54,931 Restricted cash 10,824 22,512 Loans receivable, net 72,485 83,248 Accounts receivable, net 4,821 6,640 Deferred rent receivable and charges, net 33,158 84,230 Other intangible assets, net 8,252 9,531 Other assets 10,069 18,197 Assets held for sale, net 178,927 22,175 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,196,503 $ 1,342,401 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY LIABILITIES: Debt, net $ 162,337 $ 588,671 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,288 41,598 Intangible liabilities, net 1,938 2,872 Due to related parties 6,775 10,951 Other liabilities 9,357 16,535 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale, net 3,245 28,766 Total liabilities 196,940 689,393 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK: Series A, $0.001 par value; 36,000,000

shares authorized; 1,460,245 and 1,459,045 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively, at June 30, 2019 and 1,566,386 and 1,565,346 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2018; liquidation preference of $25.00

per share, subject to adjustment 33,303 35,733 EQUITY: Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 36,000,000

shares authorized; 2,154,248 and 2,142,676 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively, at June 30, 2019 and 1,287,169 and 1,281,804 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2018; liquidation preference of $25.00

per share, subject to adjustment 53,327 31,866 Series L cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 9,000,000

shares authorized; 8,080,740 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018; liquidation preference of $28.37 per share, subject to

adjustment 229,251 229,251 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 43,805,741 and

43,795,073 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 788,655 790,354 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 1,806 Distributions in excess of earnings (105,634 ) (436,883 ) Total stockholders' equity 965,643 616,438 Noncontrolling interests 617 837 Total equity 966,260 617,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY $ 1,196,503 $ 1,342,401 CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES: Rental and other property income $ 22,419 $ 37,825 $ 56,000 $ 72,969 Hotel income 9,549 10,160 19,353 19,849 Interest and other income 4,888 3,559 8,780 7,020 36,856 51,544 84,133 99,838 EXPENSES: Rental and other property operating 15,658 20,765 35,911 38,681 Asset management and other fees to related parties 4,288 6,143 10,174 12,354 Interest 2,550 6,811 6,595 13,444 General and administrative 1,621 1,915 3,409 5,291 Transaction costs 216 344 260 344 Depreciation and amortization 7,185 13,325 16,815 26,473 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 4,911 — 29,982 — Impairment of real estate 2,800 — 69,000 — 39,229 49,303 172,146 96,587 Gain on sale of real estate 55,221 — 432,802 — INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 52,848 2,241 344,789 3,251 Provision for income taxes 281 292 599 680 NET INCOME 52,567 1,949 344,190 2,571 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (12 ) 173 (16 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY 52,566 1,937 344,363 2,555 Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared or

accumulated (4,302 ) (3,814 ) (8,464 ) (7,459 ) Redeemable preferred stock redemptions (4 ) 1 (8 ) 2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 48,260 $ (1,876 ) $ 335,891 $ (4,902 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.10 $ (0.04 ) $ 7.67 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 1.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 7.36 $ (0.11 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON

STOCK OUTSTANDING: Basic 43,791 43,791 43,793 43,788 Diluted 45,853 43,791 45,804 43,788 CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Funds from Operations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) We believe that FFO is a widely recognized and appropriate measure of the performance of a REIT and that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. FFO represents net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), which reflects the deduction of redeemable preferred stock dividends accumulated, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate, impairment of real estate, and real estate depreciation and amortization. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (the "NAREIT"). Like any metric, FFO should not be used as the only measure of our performance because it excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our real estate properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our operating results. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the NAREIT; accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to the FFOs of other REITs. Therefore, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) as a measure of our performance and should not be used as a supplement to or substitute measure for cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO attributable to common stockholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 48,260 $ (1,876 ) $ 335,891 $ (4,902 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,185 13,325 16,815 26,473 Impairment of real estate 2,800 — 69,000 — Gain on sale of depreciable assets11 (55,221 ) — (432,802 ) — FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 3,024 $ 11,449 $ (11,096 ) $ 21,571 Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared on dilutive

shares12 — 71 (1 ) 102 Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 3,024 $ 11,520 $ (11,097 ) $ 21,673 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding 43,791 43,791 43,793 43,788 Effect of dilutive securities—contingently issuable shares12 8 305 4 228 Diluted weighted average shares and common stock

equivalents outstanding 43,799 44,096 43,797 44,016 FFO attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.49 ____________________________ 11 In connection with the sale of certain properties during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we recognized $4,911,000 and $29,982,000, respectively, or $0.11 and $0.68 per diluted share of common stock, respectively, in loss on early extinguishment of debt primarily related to the legal defeasance and prepayment of mortgage loans collateralized by such properties. Such loss on early extinguishment of debt is not included in the adjustment for the gain on sale of depreciable assets presented in the table above. 12 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the effect of certain shares of redeemable preferred stock were excluded from the computation of diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders and the diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents outstanding as such inclusion would be anti-dilutive. CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings per share ("EPS") for the year-to-date period may differ from the sum of quarterly EPS amounts due to the required method for computing EPS for the respective periods. In addition, EPS is calculated independently for each component and may not be additive due to rounding. The following table reconciles the numerator and denominator used in computing our basic and diluted per-share amounts for net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 48,260 $ (1,876 ) $ 335,891 $ (4,902 ) Redeemable preferred stock dividends declared on dilutive shares 659 — 1,151 — Diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 48,919 $ (1,876 ) $ 337,042 $ (4,902 ) Denominator: Basic weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding 43,791 43,791 43,793 43,788 Effect of dilutive securities—contingently issuable shares 2,062 — 2,011 — Diluted weighted average shares and common stock equivalents outstanding 45,853 43,791 45,804 43,788 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ (0.04 ) $ 7.67 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 1.07 $ (0.04 ) $ 7.36 $ (0.11 ) CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income

(Unaudited and in thousands) We internally evaluate the operating performance and financial results of our real estate segments based on segment NOI, which is defined as rental and other property income and expense reimbursements less property related expenses and excludes non-property income and expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, corporate related general and administrative expenses, gain (loss) on sale of real estate, gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, impairment of real estate, transaction costs, and provision for income taxes. For our lending segment, we define segment NOI as interest income net of interest expense and general overhead expenses. We also evaluate the operating performance and financial results of our operating segments using cash basis NOI, or "cash NOI". We define cash NOI as segment NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of the straight lining of rents, acquired above/below market lease amortization and other adjustments required by GAAP. Segment NOI and cash NOI are not measures of operating results or cash flows from operating activities as measured by GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income from continuing operations, or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or as an indication of our performance or of our ability to pay dividends. Companies may not calculate segment NOI or cash NOI in the same manner. We consider segment NOI and cash NOI to be useful performance measures to investors and management because, when compared across periods, they reflect the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating our properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. Additionally, we believe that cash NOI is helpful to investors because it eliminates straight line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses. To facilitate a comparison of our segments and portfolio between reporting periods, we calculate comparable amounts for a subset of our segments and portfolio referred to as our “same-store properties.” Our same-store properties are ones which we have owned and operated in a consistent manner and reported in our consolidated results during the entire span of the periods being reported. We excluded from our same-store property set this quarter any properties (i) acquired on or after April 1, 2018; (ii) sold or otherwise removed from our consolidated financial statements on or before June 30, 2019; or (iii) that underwent a major repositioning project we believed significantly affected its results at any point during the period commencing on April 1, 2018 and ending on June 30, 2019. CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (Continued) (Unaudited and in thousands)

Below is a reconciliation of cash NOI to segment NOI and net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Same-

Store

Office Non-

Same-

Store

Office Total

Office Hotel Lending Total Cash net operating income excluding lease termination income $ 12,116 $ 19 $ 12,135 $ 3,516 $ 1,555 $ 17,206 Cash lease termination income — — — — — — Cash net operating income 12,116 19 12,135 3,516 1,555 17,206 Deferred rent and amortization of intangible assets, liabilities, and lease inducements 606 194 800 6 — 806 Straight line lease termination income — — — — — — Segment net operating income 12,722 213 12,935 3,522 1,555 18,012 Interest and other income 1,499 Asset management and other fees to related parties (3,737 ) Interest expense (2,014 ) General and administrative (1,021 ) Transaction costs (216 ) Depreciation and amortization (7,185 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4,911 ) Impairment of real estate (2,800 ) Gain on sale of real estate 55,221 Income before provision for income taxes 52,848 Provision for income taxes (281 ) Net income 52,567 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 52,566 CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (Continued) (Unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Same-

Store

Office Non-

Same-

Store

Office Total

Office Hotel Lending Total Cash net operating income excluding lease

termination income $ 12,816 $ 9,615 $ 22,431 $ 4,103 $ 1,372 $ 27,906 Cash lease termination income 10 — 10 10 — 20 Cash net operating income 12,826 9,615 22,441 4,113 1,372 27,926 Deferred rent and amortization of intangible

assets, liabilities, and lease inducements 561 861 1,422 (3 ) — 1,419 Straight line rent, below-market ground lease and

amortization of intangible assets — — — — 7 7 Straight line lease termination income — — — — — — Segment net operating income 13,387 10,476 23,863 4,110 1,379 29,352 Asset management and other fees to related

parties (5,504 ) Interest expense (6,511 ) General and administrative (1,427 ) Transaction costs (344 ) Depreciation and amortization (13,325 ) Income before provision for income taxes 2,241 Provision for income taxes (292 ) Net income 1,949 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (12 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,937 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005945/en/

