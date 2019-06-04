CIM Commercial Trust : Declares Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of CMCT's Series A Preferred Stock. For shares issued during the second quarter of 2019, the dividend will be prorated from the time of issuance. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019.

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities. (www.cimcommercial.com).

