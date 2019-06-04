Log in
CIM Commercial Trust Corp

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORP

(CMCT)
News 
News

CIM Commercial Trust : Declares Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

06/04/2019 | 07:51pm EDT

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of CMCT's Series A Preferred Stock. For shares issued during the second quarter of 2019, the dividend will be prorated from the time of issuance. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2019.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities. (www.cimcommercial.com).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information set forth herein contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts or discuss the business and affairs of CIM Commercial on a prospective basis. Further, statements that include words such as "may," "will," "project," "might," "expect," “target,” "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," "potential", "forecast", "seek", "plan", or "should" or the negative or other words or expressions of similar meaning, may identify forward-looking statements.

CIM Commercial bases these forward-looking statements on particular assumptions that it has made in light of its experience, as well as its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of CIM Commercial and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those associated with (i) CIM Commercial's ability to consummate the planned asset sales, (ii) the extent to which capital is returned to stockholders and the timing thereof and (iii) general economic, market and other conditions.

For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties inherent in the forward looking statements, see CIM Commercial's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including CIM Commercial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, the Registration Statement on Form S-11 (No. 333-210880) relating to the Series A Preferred Stock and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (No. 333-227707) relating to the potential exchange offer for shares of our Series L Preferred Stock.

As you read and consider the information herein, you are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact transpire. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CIM Commercial to predict all of them. Nor can CIM Commercial assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward looking statement. CIM Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
