Cimarex Energy : Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock

DENVER, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, which was issued to replace Resolute Energy Corporation's Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, in connection with the March 1, 2019, closing of the merger. The dividend is for the period beginning on January 16, 2019 and ending on April 15, 2019.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.