CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

CIMAREX ENERGY CO.

(XEC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/23 04:00:00 pm
64.185 USD   -6.42%
Cimarex Energy : Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock

05/23/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

DENVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2019, and is for the period beginning on April 16, 2019 and ending on July 15, 2019.

About Cimarex Energy 
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-energy-approves-dividend-on-preferred-stock-300856025.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
