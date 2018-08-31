Log in
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. (XEC)
Cimarex Energy : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/31/2018 | 01:51am CEST

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.18 per share.  The dividend is payable on November 30, 2018, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2018. 

Chairman and CEO Tom Jorden said, "We are pleased to announce this 12.5 percent increase in our dividend returning Cimarex to a pattern of growing our annual cash return to shareholders."

About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin areas of the U.S.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-energy-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-300705223.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
