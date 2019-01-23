Log in
CIMAREX ENERGY CO. (XEC)
Cimarex Energy : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/23/2019

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced it plans to report fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, February 21, 2019.  

The call will be webcast and is accessible via the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com.  To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216). 

A replay will be available on the company's website. 

About Cimarex Energy 
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Anadarko and Permian Basins of the U.S.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-schedules-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300783338.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
