Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  CIMB Group Holdings    CIMB   MYL1023OO000

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS

(CIMB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIMB : Singapore?s Ikhlas Capital eyes mid-2020 fund close, rethinks $500 mln target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

Singapore-based private equity firm Ikhlas Capital will close its inaugural fund in the middle of this year, reassessing its planned $500 million target due to the coronavirus outbreak, founding partner and chairman Nazir Razak said.

?All bets are off now," Nazir told Reuters on Friday about the size of the fund's final close. When the firm was being set up late 2017, the fund was reportedly looking to raise as much as $1 billion.

?Covid-19 was an abrupt shock that is likely to send the world into an economic depression; a recession is certain,? Nazir said in an email, adding the firm is recalibrating its investment strategy.

Ikhlas completed a first close of $200 million last April. With its only investment a $5.5 million injection in stationery company Pelikan International last year, Nazir said the firm still has ?dry powder? or cash on hand.

?We can expect a lot more investment opportunities now, to help good companies survive and rebuild in the aftermath," Nazir, the former chairman of CIMB Group Holdings, said. "We must step up...to help in the economic recovery for the sake of livelihoods."

Nazir viewed the rest of the year as ?bleak?, with expectations for a vaccine for COVID-19 unlikely until next year at the earliest.

?There will only be a gradual return to partial normality for most countries; with strict social distancing rules, essential travel only and intermittent lockdowns,? he said.

Nazir said a compound notice, fining him for allegedly receiving money from a state fund, last October from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was cancelled earlier this year.

He was named among 80 individuals and entities fined by the MACC for allegedly receiving a collective 420 million ringgit from beleaguered state fund 1MDB. The size of the fine was not disclosed.

?I cooperated fully with the MACC by providing details from past investigations that had cleared me," he told Reuters. "The notice was then cancelled."

A 2016 independent review found that Nazir did not misuse his position at the bank for the transfer of political funds from his brother and then prime minister, Najib, through his personal account in 2013.

MACC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. Eight parties have agreed to pay their fines but the agency has not announced any cancellation of fines so far.

(Story corrects fund close target in headline and lead, clarifies initial maximum target in para 2)

By Liz Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS 2.56% 3.6 End-of-day quote.1.41%
PELIKAN INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 13.73% 0.29 End-of-day quote.11.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
03:02aCIMB : Singapore?s Ikhlas Capital eyes mid-2020 fund close, rethinks $500 mln ta..
RE
03/09CIMB BERHAD : Group Names Omar Siddiq as Officer-In-Charge After CEO Resigns to ..
DJ
03/09CIMB BERHAD : Malaysia Names CIMB Group CEO as Finance Minister
DJ
03/09Malaysia bank offers Iranians special debit card, after some have accounts cl..
RE
02/28CIMB BERHAD : Group Holdings 4Q Net Profit Fell Slightly
DJ
02/21Malaysia's Axiata in talks with 11 to partner up for bid on digital bank lice..
RE
02/03CIMB BHD : Competition heating up in digital banking space
AQ
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Grab, Razer, AirAsia exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank licenc..
RE
01/14Malaysia to give away $110 million in drive to boost digital transactions
RE
01/07SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise as Middle East tensions fade, Thailand gains most
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 17 306 M
EBIT 2019 8 027 M
Net income 2019 4 881 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,54%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88x
P/E ratio 2020 7,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,94x
Capitalization 34 929 M
Chart CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
CIMB Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,91  MYR
Last Close Price 3,52  MYR
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nasir bin Ahmad Group Chairman
Omar Siddiq bin Amin Noer Rashid Group Chief Operating Officer
Khairulanwar Rifaie Group Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kwan Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS1.41%8 290
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.64%164 247
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.05%62 039
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.61%42 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.39%42 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.-1.46%42 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group