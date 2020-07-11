Singapore ruling party, stung by poll setback, faces succession questions

* PAP wins big majority but opponents make record gains
* PM Lee hints at delays to retirement plans
* Possible changes to succession, policy plans - analysts
SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's ruling party,
stung by its worst ever election results, on Saturday signalled
a possible delay to its meticulous succession plans, and
analysts foresaw other policy changes that could affect the
international business hub.
The People's Action Party secured 83 of 93 parliamentary
seats in Friday's election - a resounding win by international
standards - and its share of the popular vote dropped near a
record low, while the opposition won an unprecedented 10 seats.
The results showed "a clear desire for a diversity of
voices," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told an early morning
news conference. "Singaporeans want the PAP to form the
government but they, and especially the younger voters, also
want to see more opposition presence in parliament."
Stability and predictability define Singapore's politics,
dominated by the PAP since independence in 1965, proving crucial
in developing the city-state into a global finance hub and
regional trading centre.
But analysts said the unexpected setback for Lee's party
likely means tighter rules on foreign employment and other
changes to social policies to assuage concerns raised by
opposition parties.
"Policymakers will have a tighter line to walk on foreigners
in the labour force and to double-up efforts on the economic
wellbeing of lower-income groups," said Song Seng Wun, an
economist at CIMB Private Banking.
In 2011, when the PAP polled a record low 60% of the popular
vote, it tightened international hiring rules to address voters'
sensitivities. Voters in Friday's election had also expressed
concern about their job prospects and whether their wealthy,
small island needs so many foreigners in top paid roles.
NEXT GENERATION LACKED 'PULL POWER'
The election results cast a pall over Lee's plans to seek a
mandate for the next generation of leaders as he prepared to
step down.
Analysts said the strong Workers' Party showing, which
prompted wild celebrations in the small hours of Saturday
morning in stronghold seats, could make Lee's eventual handover
more contested.
His designated successor, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee
Keat, scraped through with 53% of the vote in his constituency
in the first real test of his popularity.
"This was not a strong endorsement of the new leaders," said
Bridget Welsh, honorary research associate at the University of
Nottingham Asia Research Institute Malaysia. Heng, 59, "lacked
national pull power in the campaign," as did many other
next-generation leaders, she said.
The prime minister, who took a gamble by calling the
election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, said he would
now "see this crisis through," a statement analysts took to mean
he may put his retirement plans on hold.
The 68-year-old son of Singapore's founding leader Lee Kuan
Yew, who is only the nation's third premier since independence,
had said he was preparing to hand over the reins to a new
generation of leaders in coming years.
With an overwhelming parliamentary majority, the PAP rarely
has to court public opinion on policy or government plans. Heng
had been selected by his peers as a future leader in a secretive
process compared to how cardinals pick a pope.
The PAP's setback "reopens questions about who is next,"
said Chong Ja Ian political scientist and visiting scholar at
the Harvard-Yenching Institute. "No one knows for sure, but
these questions are sure to arise."
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga in
Singapore; Editing by William Mallard)