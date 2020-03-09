CIMB Berhad : Group Names Omar Siddiq as Officer-In-Charge After CEO Resigns to Be Finance Minister

By Chester Tay



CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. said it has appointed its chief operating officer Omar Siddiq as the officer-in-charge for the group and CIMB Bank Bhd. with immediate effect, following the resignation of its chief executive officer Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Mr. Zafrul, who has been appointed as the country's finance minister in the newly-formed government, has also resigned from all other board positions within the group, CIMB Group said in a statement late Monday.

