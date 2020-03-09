Log in
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

(CIMB)
CIMB Berhad : Group Names Omar Siddiq as Officer-In-Charge After CEO Resigns to Be Finance Minister

03/09/2020 | 08:50pm EDT

By Chester Tay

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. said it has appointed its chief operating officer Omar Siddiq as the officer-in-charge for the group and CIMB Bank Bhd. with immediate effect, following the resignation of its chief executive officer Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Mr. Zafrul, who has been appointed as the country's finance minister in the newly-formed government, has also resigned from all other board positions within the group, CIMB Group said in a statement late Monday.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 18 093 M
EBIT 2020 8 326 M
Net income 2020 5 019 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,45%
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 41 676 M
Chart CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,56  MYR
Last Close Price 4,20  MYR
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nasir bin Ahmad Group Chairman
Omar Siddiq bin Amin Noer Rashid Group Chief Operating Officer
Khairulanwar Rifaie Group Chief Financial Officer
Kok Kwan Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD-0.89%10 559
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.24%173 833
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.59%65 998
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.36%53 414
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-10.11%47 104
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.99%46 430
