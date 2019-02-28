CIMB Bhd : Malaysia CIMB 4Q Net Profit Up 5.4% on Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU) said fourth-quarter net profit rose 5.4% from a year earlier, mainly on improvements in commercial banking and group funding businesses.

Net profit rose to 1.12 billion ringgit ($275 million) from MYR1.06 billion a year earlier, according to a local stock-exchange filing from the country's second-largest lender by assets. The result beat the mean estimate of MYR303.50 million net profit from a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue declined 9.7% to MYR4.07 billion from MYR4.52 billion mainly because of a drop in noninterest income, the filing showed Thursday. The result came in higher than the mean estimate of MYR4.03 billion from Refinitiv's poll.

CIMB shares were 0.3% lower at MYR5.84 at midday break ahead of the earnings release.

