CIMB Bhd : Malaysia CIMB 4Q Net Profit Up 5.4% on Year -- Update

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU) said fourth-quarter net profit rose 5.4% from a year earlier, mainly on improvements in commercial banking and group funding businesses.

Net profit rose to 1.12 billion ringgit ($275 million) from MYR1.06 billion a year earlier, according to a local stock-exchange filing from Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets. The result beat the mean estimate of MYR303.50 million net profit from a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue declined 9.7% to MYR4.07 billion from MYR4.52 billion mainly because of a drop in noninterest income, the filing showed Thursday. The result came in higher than the mean estimate of MYR4.03 billion from Refinitiv's poll.

CIMB shares were 0.3% lower at MYR5.84 at midday break ahead of the earnings release.

CIMB, which is Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said it maintains a cautious outlook for this year in light of sustained external headwinds.

"Global economic and political developments will have an impact on our markets," Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said. "In addition, we are also watching elections and political developments in Indonesia and Thailand closely."

Nevertheless, CIMB expects Southeast Asia's growth rate to remain robust, he said.

