CIMB Group Holdings Bhd    CIMB   MYL1023OO000

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD (CIMB)
My previous session
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CIMB Bhd : Malaysia's CIMB 2Q Net Profit Surges 80%

08/29/2018 | 07:45am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), the country's second-largest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported an 80% jump in its second quarter net profit on year mainly due to gains on disposal.

Net profit for the April-June period rose to 1.98 billion ringgit ($482.5 million) from MYR1.10 billion a year ago, according to a local stock exchange filing. The result was higher than MYR1.29 billion net profit forecast in a poll by Eikon.

Revenue increased 12.4% to MYR4.86 billion during the quarter from MYR4.33 billion a year ago, the filing showed. The result also beat the mean estimate of MYR4.43 billion revenue polled by Eikon.

CIMB, Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said it is relatively cautious on 2018 growth prospects in view of rising global trade tensions and market uncertainties.

"CIMB Malaysia is expected to track the domestic economy and investment climate," Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said. "CIMB Singapore's prospects will be driven by regional economic conditions."

He said that CIMB was finalizing its mid-term growth plan which would be strongly premised on customers, people and sustainability, among others.

CIMB shares were down 0.3% at MYR6.06 ahead of the earnings release.

-Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 18 051 M
EBIT 2018 8 124 M
Net income 2018 5 268 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 10,50
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 56 944 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,82  MYR
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nazir bin Abdul Razak Chairman
Ramesh Narayanaswamy Group CTO & Chief Operations Officer
Shahnaz Farouque bin Jammal Ahmad Group Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Muhammad Surya Yusuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD13 879
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.48%180 818
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 881
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.14%60 217
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.78%52 903
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-18.19%44 468
