CIMB Bhd : Malaysia's CIMB 2Q Net Profit Surges 80%

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), the country's second-largest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported an 80% jump in its second quarter net profit on year mainly due to gains on disposal.

Net profit for the April-June period rose to 1.98 billion ringgit ($482.5 million) from MYR1.10 billion a year ago, according to a local stock exchange filing. The result was higher than MYR1.29 billion net profit forecast in a poll by Eikon.

Revenue increased 12.4% to MYR4.86 billion during the quarter from MYR4.33 billion a year ago, the filing showed. The result also beat the mean estimate of MYR4.43 billion revenue polled by Eikon.

CIMB, Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said it is relatively cautious on 2018 growth prospects in view of rising global trade tensions and market uncertainties.

"CIMB Malaysia is expected to track the domestic economy and investment climate," Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said. "CIMB Singapore's prospects will be driven by regional economic conditions."

He said that CIMB was finalizing its mid-term growth plan which would be strongly premised on customers, people and sustainability, among others.

CIMB shares were down 0.3% at MYR6.06 ahead of the earnings release.

