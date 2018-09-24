Log in
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD (CIMB)

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD (CIMB)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CIMB Bhd : Malaysia's CIMB Says Chairman Nazir Razak to Step Down by Year End

0
09/24/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), Malaysia's second- largest lender by assets, said Chairman Nazir Razak will step down by the end of the year.

In a statement Monday, CIMB said the board would decide on a successor in due course. Mr. Nazir is also expected to resign from all other positions at the company.

Mr. Nazir, the youngest brother of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been CIMB's chairman since 2014. He has worked at the bank for 29 years, including a 15-year stint as chief executive.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 17 776 M
EBIT 2018 8 044 M
Net income 2018 5 337 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
P/E ratio 2019 10,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 58 068 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,77  MYR
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nazir bin Abdul Razak Chairman
Ramesh Narayanaswamy Group CTO & Chief Operations Officer
Shahnaz Farouque bin Jammal Ahmad Group Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Muhammad Surya Yusuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD14 067
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.61%185 374
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 839
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.97%59 618
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-7.65%53 906
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-16.68%44 911
