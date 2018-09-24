CIMB Bhd : Malaysia's CIMB Says Chairman Nazir Razak to Step Down by Year End

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), Malaysia's second- largest lender by assets, said Chairman Nazir Razak will step down by the end of the year.

In a statement Monday, CIMB said the board would decide on a successor in due course. Mr. Nazir is also expected to resign from all other positions at the company.

Mr. Nazir, the youngest brother of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been CIMB's chairman since 2014. He has worked at the bank for 29 years, including a 15-year stint as chief executive.

