Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  CIMB Group Holdings Bhd    CIMB   MYL1023OO000

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD

(CIMB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIMB Bhd : Malaysia to require banks to report exposure to climate risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 11:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask as Petronas Twin Tower is shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank governor said financial institutions will be required to report their exposure to climate risks and the information it gathers could be used to set regulatory standards in Southeast Asia's third biggest economy.

Bank governor Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus said the recent shroud of haze in Malaysia and neighbouring Indonesia and Singapore from burning forests was a reminder of the environmental challenges facing countries.

"It presents a major economic issue with direct implications on financial stability," she said at a regional conference on climate change in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

"It is for this reason that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), along with many other central banks around the globe, are giving serious attention to climate risk."

She said new reporting requirements for financial institutions will kick in once classifications on green assets are finalised with the Securities Commission Malaysia and the World Bank.

"This framework aims to support informed decisions and analysis of exposures to climate risk in fund raising, lending and investment activities," Nor Shamsiah said.

The Bank expects to issue the first draft of the green assets classification by the end of this year for industry feedback.

"Information gathered through this process will be used by the Bank to consider changes to prudential standards to better reflect risks from climate-related exposures," she said.

The governor did not describe the institutions but said the financial ecosystem included banks, insurers, venture capital and private equity firms.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, this week joined a coalition of 130 banks worldwide, representing more than $47 trillion in assets, to commit to align their business with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

CIMB said it was among 30 banks, and the only one from Southeast Asia, that drafted the principles of what is known as responsible banking under the U.N. Environment Programme's Finance Initiative.

Economic losses from disasters in Asia and the Pacific could exceed $160 billion annually by 2030, the United Nations development arm estimated in a report last year.

The region experiences more natural disasters than any other, though Malaysia is largely spared. Between 2014 and 2017, nations in the region were affected by 55 earthquakes, 217 storms and cyclones, and 236 cases of severe flooding, according to U.N. data.

On Wednesday, Scientists behind a U.N.-backed study of the links between oceans, glaciers, ice caps and the climate warned the world to slash emissions or watch cities vanish under rising seas, rivers run dry and marine life collapse.

(This story corrects paragraph 11 to say CIMB was the only bank from Southeast Asia that drafted principles of responsible banking, not the only one from the region to be part of a bigger coalition)

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD
09/25CIMB BHD : Malaysia to require banks to report exposure to climate risks
RE
08/30CIMB BHD : Group announces Net Profit of RM2.70 billion for 1H19, up 14.5% YoY
AQ
08/30SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise on Sino-U.S. trade talk optimism
RE
08/29MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Malaysia's top banks expect another rate cut, squeezing..
RE
08/29CIMB BHD : Group's 2Q Net Profit Fell 24% on Year
DJ
08/20SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore, Malaysia gain in line with broader Asia; Thai..
RE
08/02CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES : Malaysia's CIMB shuts HK investment banking operations
RE
07/11CIMB BHD : Khazanah Seeks to Raise $500 Million Via Exchangeable Bonds in CIMB G..
DJ
06/04CIMB BHD : PRIVATE FUNDING MoU opens access to platform, exchange
AQ
06/04CIMB BHD : CapBridge collaboration facilitates companies' access to private capi..
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 17 130 M
EBIT 2019 8 068 M
Net income 2019 4 880 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,98x
P/E ratio 2020 9,31x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 49 221 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,88  MYR
Last Close Price 5,06  MYR
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nasir bin Ahmad Group Chairman
Omar Siddiq bin Amin Noer Rashid Group Chief Operating Officer
Shahnaz Farouque bin Jammal Ahmad Chief Executive Officer-Group Wholesale Banking
Khairulanwar Rifaie Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD11 727
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.61%167 714
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.62%54 019
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 358
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 987
QNB-1.69%48 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group