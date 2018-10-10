Log in
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD (CIMB)
Malaysia's CIMB expects flurry of M&A deals as government eyes stake sales

10/10/2018 | 09:22am CEST
A man walks out of a CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia could see a flurry of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the coming months as the government looks to pare down direct ownership in companies to raise funds, the chief executive of CIMB Investment Bank said.

Bankers see opportunities in transactions that could emerge from sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional's portfolio rebalancing, or at other government-linked investment companies, Kong Sooi Lin said.

"That's where opportunities for us investment bankers are, whether in the advisory or M&A side. We are beginning to see traction in these two areas. We are seeing foreign firms making a lot of queries, looking for good assets to buy in Malaysia," she told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Tuesday that the government would reduce its equity ownership in companies to raise funds to pay down the country's debt.

The new government led by Mahathir Mohamad, who unexpectedly won a general election in May, has blamed the previous administration of Najib Razak for taking the country into debt of around 1 trillion ringgit, partly as a result of 1MDB, a failed state fund which is now the focus of corruption and money laundering investigations.

Kong said there was no indication as to which sectors would be the focus of Khazanah's portfolio rebalancing yet, "but it won't be a cheap sale, they don't need to sell cheap".

M&A activity in Malaysia slowed in the past two quarters, industry executives have said, in the lead up to the May elections and on lingering uncertainties following the shock change in government.

Kong said promising sectors for M&A are consumer, healthcare, e-commerce and logistics, while consolidation in the oil and gas sector could be timely as oil prices have crept up.

Khazanah owns significant stakes in some of Malaysia's largest companies such as CIMB, national utility firm Tenaga Nasional Bhd, regional telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd and IHH Healthcare Bhd.

Kong also said there could be streamlining of some of the government-linked investment companies' assets overseas.

"Property assets for divestment through M&A is something that will happen," she added.

Kong said 2019 would likely be a better year for big initial public offerings that were in the pipeline, following a muted 2018.

Malaysia's largest fast-food operator, QSR Brands, was looking to raise 2 billion ringgit in an IPO targeted before the end of 2018.

Poultry business Leong Hup International was also working on IPO plans to raise as much as $600 million, sources have said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

By Liz Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD --End-of-day quote.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD --End-of-day quote.
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD --End-of-day quote.
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 17 726 M
EBIT 2018 8 034 M
Net income 2018 5 337 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,60%
P/E ratio 2018 10,37
P/E ratio 2019 10,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 56 569 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,77  MYR
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Nazir bin Abdul Razak Chairman
Ramesh Narayanaswamy Group CTO & Chief Operations Officer
Shahnaz Farouque bin Jammal Ahmad Group Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Muhammad Surya Yusuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD13 631
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.04%189 369
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 392
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-6.09%54 963
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-8.06%54 413
QNB40.48%44 916
