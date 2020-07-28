Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited    445   KYG2107J1094

CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(445)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIMC TianDa : RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 445)

RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Yu Yu Qun has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 28 July 2020.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to announce that, with effect from 28 July 2020, Mr. Yu Yu Qun ("Mr. Yu") resigned as a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Yu was appointed to represent China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. ("CIMC"), the Company's controlling shareholder. His resignation is a result of CIMC's internal job reassignment.

Mr. Yu confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and there was no matter in relation to his resignation that he considered should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Yu for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

Li Ching Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Directors are as follows:

Dr. Li Yin Hui

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Jiang Xiong

Honorary Chairman and Executive Director

Mr. Zheng Zu Hua

Executive Director

Mr. Tao Kuan

Non-executive Director

Mr. Zeng Han

Non-executive Director

Dr. Loke Yu

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Heng Ja Wei

Independent non-executive Director

Mr. Ho Man

Independent non-executive Director

Disclaimer

CIMC-Tianda Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:00:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPA
05:01aCIMC TIANDA : Resignation of a director
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Appointment of directors and resignation of directors and a member..
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Completion of the major and connected transaction in relation to t..
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Poll results of extraordinary general meetings held on 11 december..
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Voluntary announcement business update
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Closure of register of members
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Major and connected transaction
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Major and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of ..
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Issue of consideration shares in relation to very substantial acqu..
PU
2019CIMC TIANDA : Update announcement in relaiton to vsa
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5 958 M 851 M 851 M
Net income 2019 216 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2019 1 335 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
Yield 2019 1,89%
Capitalization 2 589 M 370 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 257
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIMC-TIANDA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.92%370
ATLAS COPCO AB7.12%52 775
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.76%43 353
FANUC CORPORATION2.04%37 732
FORTIVE CORPORATION-5.88%23 924
SANDVIK AB-8.02%23 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group