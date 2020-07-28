CIMC TianDa : RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

中集天達控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 445)

RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Yu Yu Qun has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 28 July 2020.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to announce that, with effect from 28 July 2020, Mr. Yu Yu Qun ("Mr. Yu") resigned as a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Yu was appointed to represent China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. ("CIMC"), the Company's controlling shareholder. His resignation is a result of CIMC's internal job reassignment.

Mr. Yu confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and there was no matter in relation to his resignation that he considered should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Yu for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

CIMC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited

Li Ching Wah

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

